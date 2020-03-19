Blake Jarwin Says Contract Signed, Thankful for Oklahoma State

STILLWATER -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a decision to make as Blake Jarwin was in the restriction year of his first contract. Jones has long been loyal as he should be to one of the great tight ends in NFL history in Jason Witten, but Jarwin is the most talented tight end Dallas has at this time. Well, Jarwin came on Sport Talk with Robert Allen and Friends on Wednesday, March 18 and confirmed it is Jarwin in Dallas.

"I can tell you that it is completely confirmed. I have signed the papers and I am under contract again," Jarwin confirmed.

Witten is heading to Las Vegas to join the Raiders as he signs a one-year contract. Jarwin said he learned a lot from Witten and is greatly appreciative and doesn't expect their relationship will be effected.

The Tuttle, Okla. product that walked on at Oklahoma State and became one of Mike Gundy better players and the poster for a proud and productive Oklahoma State walk-on program, is now the starting tight end for NFL Cowboys. Even Jarwin's agent is home grown Oklahoman and a former Miss Oklahoma.

"Thanks so much, Kelli (Masters) did a wonderful job and the last two weeks were easy and stress free as possible and now it is a dream come true," Jarwin continued in the radio interview. "It was a lot of fun, and now it is back to football."

Except Jarwin clarified a move he made earlier this week when he agreed to the three-year contract extension with Jones and Dallas. The deal will pay him a base of $22-million. There is $9.25-million guaranteed and the deal could go as high as $24.25-million.

Jarwin immediately said he wanted to help out folks back at Oklahoma State that would be out of work because of the COVID-19 issues and all of the spring sports on campus being cancelled.

"I owe a lot to Oklahoma State and they are the reason I'm here and gave me opportunity," Jarwin said. "You know Coach Gundy and the staff, and everything they did for me. Now I have a new deal and I thought it was the right thing to do. I was blessed with a great situation and have this big contract, so I wanted to help people that are hurt by the games being cancelled. A lot of behind the scenes people that I know supported me, and because of the spring sports (they) don't have a job.

"I need to talk to Mike Holder about how we are going to do this," Jarwin continued. "I just want those people to know I am grateful for all they did for me. When a lot of guys leave there they are loyal and true and I know I am."

Jarwin has 58 receptions in his two seasons in Dallas while playing as the second or third option at tight end. Last season he had 31 receptions for 365-yards and three touchdowns. He is an excellent security blanket for Dak Prescott. He is also explosive and my guess is that new Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy will continue to run Jarwin down the seam on vertical routes. That was something he did well in Stillwater as one of the first Cowboy backs.

"I definitely like doing that, so I hope we continue that and it is a part of my game," Jarwin said. "I know I feel that I can get off the ball well and I like catching the ball downfield."

Now the next move is to get back on the field and start putting together the offense that McCarthy wants to employ.

"We were supposed to go early with the new coaching staff, but it is all up in the air right now," Jarwin said of starting work. "We have to be careful and do the right thing. I'm excited but we have Coach (Kellen) Moore back (offensive coordinator) and my old tight end coach (Doug) Nussmeier is the quarterbacks coach, so I have some familiarity with those guys. I'm excited."

Once a Cowboy, at least for now with this new contract, always a Cowboy for Blake Jarwin.