Former Walk On Poke Secures Big Pay Day With America's Team

Finally… some positive news in the world of sports!

This time it comes with a former Cowboy, but while remaining a Cowboy.

Former Oklahoma State tight end Blake Jarwin has signed a 3 year extension with the Dallas Cowboys to become the tight end of the future for Dak Prescott.

With Jarwin’s 3 year deal, he will be making $24.25 million dollars with $9.25 million guaranteed.

This extension raises Jarwins yearly salary from $645,000 to just north of $8 million, a well deserved raise for a player that has brought himself along a journey most don’t make it through.

After walking on at Oklahoma State, it would be three years before Jarwin saw action on the field, where he would have 5 receptions for 107 yards and a 1 touchdown. For most of his career he was used primarily as a run blocking tight end, only tallying 41 catches for 616 yards and 5 touchdowns in three seasons played.

He would go undrafted and signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 but would be waived and added to the practice squad just a few months later. Later in the season he once again added to the active roster but would not record any statistics.

He would solidify his role on the team the next two seasons, playing in 32 games, starting 11 while sitting behind Jason Witten.

During that time, Jarwin caught 58 passes for 672 yards and 6 touchdowns.

With Jason Witten at the end of his career, this extension shows that the Dallas Cowboys are committed to making Jarwin the future of the tight end position for the franchise.

From college walk on to special teams starter to undrafted rookie and now making $8 million dollars a year starting for the Dallas Cowboys just three years laters, what an accomplishment!

Good luck to this former Poke and congratulations on securing the bag!