Breaking Down Colorado Buffaloes’ Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Beat Oklahoma State

The Colorado Buffaloes have some things to prove as they enter the 2026 season.

Colorado was better than Oklahoma State last season, but not by much. The Buffs won three games, including just one league game against Iowa State.

That means the Buffs have been busy in the transfer portal and head coach Deion Sanders has remade his coaching staff once again to try and get the program back to where it was in 2024. That year it produced a Heisman Trophy winner in Travis Hunter and nearly clinched a berth in the Big 12 championship game.

When the Cowboys get their crack at Colorado, these are the Buffaloes’ strengths, weaknesses and the one thing that could beat the Cowboys.

Strengths

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pass Rush

This could be a really good group, but fans are going to have to wait to see them play because they’re all transfers. They’re led by former Tulane end Santana Hopper, who had 4.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss last season and has played in more that 40 collegiate games, including three seasons with Appalachian State. He’s climbed the ladder.

Elsewhere, the Buffs lured FCS star from North Dakota State (Toby Anene), UAlbany (Balansama Kamar) and Monmouth (Lamont Lester Jr.). The idea is waves of pass rushers as opposed to a dominant edge under new defensive coordinator Chris Marve, who was at Virginia Tech.

Quarterback (Times Two)

This could be the year that Julian Lewis breaks out in a big way. He played part-time as a freshman and Sanders brought in former Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion to be his offensive coordinator.

The fast-paced offense should suit Lewis' style of play. If he can't keep the job the Buffs have coverage with Isaac Wilson behind him. Wilson transferred in after he started as a true freshman at Utah. Between the pair, the Buffs should have enough talent at quarterback to keep the offense moving.

Weaknesses

Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Transition

The Cowboys have plenty of transition they're dealing with. But Colorado is one of the few Big 12 teams that can compete in that department. Not only do the Buffaloes have a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, but the entire defense is nearly brand new.

Only five scholarship players from last year's defense return and none were full-time starters. Can Sanders and his staff pull together a team that has the chemistry required to be a consistent winner in this conference?

It is the age of the transfer portal and transition is part of the deal, but Sanders is entering his fourth season, and this level of turnover is unusual at this point, even for a head coach that embraces it.

The One Thing That Could Beat Oklahoma State

Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A Deceptively Good Running Game

On paper, the running game could be problematic for Colorado. The Buffs lost nearly all of their starters from a year ago, including one of their top recruits from two years ago in Jordan Seaton, who transferred to LSU. But, there's enough talent there for the Buffaloes to be a good running team by midseason. The question is who leads the way?

The best bet might be Damian Henderson II, who followed Marion from Sacramento State and understands the intricacies of the offense. Plus, he was productive last year. He rushed for 565 yards and five touchdowns on just 91 carries. He’s the kind player tha could be a lead back in an offense in need of one.