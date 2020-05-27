Pokes Report
Report: Oklahoma State Redshirt Freshman Quarterback to Enter the Transfer Portal

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State quarterback coach Tim Rattay is going to be one scholarship quarterback short going into the summer.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports report Pete Thamel, Oklahoma State quarterback Brendan Costello is planning on entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. That leaves Rattay with two scholarship quarterbacks, Spencer Sanders and Shane Illingworth.

Costello is a 6-0, 192-pound redshirt freshman out of San Clemente, CA who was listed as a three-star dual-threat quarterback out of high school in the 2019 class. He redshirted this past season for the Cowboys, and was believed would be surpassed by freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth on the depth chart, who had a stellar spring camp before it got cut short due to the coronavirus.

Illingworth, out of Norco, CA, is 6-5, 226-pounds and arrived on campus at the start of the spring semester to prepare for the upcoming season.

Behind Sanders and Illingworth are walk-ons Shaun Taylor, a redshirt sophomore out of Ft. Worth, TX, and redshirt freshman Peyton Thompson out of Tulsa (Union), OK.

Even though you can play in up to four games and still maintain redshirt status, Costello did not see any playing time.

Costello was recruited to Oklahoma State by former offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich before Yurcich returned home to Ohio to be the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Yurcich has since taken role of Offensive Coordinator for Tom Herman at Texas.

During his senior season, Costello threw for an impressive 2,328 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also added 658 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He would finish his two-year high school career with 4,658 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns.

Before committing and signing to Oklahoma State, Costello received offers from Air Force, Army, Brown, Eastern Washington and Georgia among other schools.

The Oklahoma State coaching staff will be back on campus and in the West End Zone this coming Thursday as they prepare to bring the athletes back for summer work outs.

They’ll first begin disinfecting the entire facility with a heavy emphasis on the weight room as much of the Pokes’ work will be done in there in trying to get back into proper shape.

The staff will then undergo their first round of COVID-19 testing as a group from OSU Medicine in Tulsa will be on campus to conduct testing.

