Brennan Presley Makes Another Insane Catch

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- If you feel like you've seen this video before, don't worry, it might seem like it, but you haven't. It should come as no surprise that 2020 Oklahoma State signee Brennan Presley is once again making another circus catch.

Presley, while people here in Oklahoma have known about him for quite sometime, burst on to the scene last June when he lit the Kansas State summer camp on fire with an entire day of highlight reel catches on both sides of the ball.

Once the video below was sent, Presley had guys like Prince Amukamara and Chad Ochocinco, as well as several other NCAA and NFL players talking about his day.

Presley checks in at 5-7, but easily plays as if he was 6-4. The speedster out of Bixby with hands like glue dominated Oklahoma high school football this past season.

He capped his senior season with another state championship, three in total, as well as being named the Oklahoma Gatorade Athlete of the Year. On the year, he hauled in 98 receptions for 1,515 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also hauled in seven interceptions. Through 12 games, he recorded 29 total touchdowns.

After watching Presley play live multiple times throughout the year, as well as tape, it's easy to say that he's one of the most underrated prospects in the country.

He doesn't have a national ranking from either 247Sports or Rivals, checks in as a composite No. 922 prospect in the country in the 2020 class and didn't even receive an offer from Kansas State after dominating every single player he went up against the entire day on both sides of the ball.

Although, I suppose I shouldn't be complaining because Presley's going to make every team Oklahoma State plays in the next four years regret not offering.

