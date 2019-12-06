Bixby's Presley Named Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State will be signing its second Gatorade Player of the Year in three years. 2020 Bixby wide receiver Brennan Presley was named the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year on Friday morning.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders was named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018.

Presley, a 5-9, 168-pound receiver has been absolutely electric throughout his senior season. He's hauled in 1,398 yards and 23 touchdowns on just 82 receptions. On the defensive side of the ball, he's recorded seven interceptions for 133 yards. On the year, Presley recorded 1,631 all-purpose yards and he's done so in 11 of Bixby's 12 games.

Throughout his four year career at Bixby, Presley recorded 3,331 receiving yards, 446 rushing yards, 16 interceptions and 50 total touchdowns. Those include 39 receiving touchdowns, six rushing, two kickoff, one punt return and one interception.

Presley helped Bixby win two state championships as a freshman and a junior, and as a runner-up finish as a sophomore. Bixby is back in the state title game Friday night, Dec. 6 as they'll face Gunnar Gundy and Stillwater for the second-straight season. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start at UCO's Wantland Stadium in Edmond, OK.

Oklahoma State Maven will be on hand at the 6A-2 state title game between Bixby and Stillwater and will have live updates on Twitter and interviews from both sides following the game.

Oklahoma State offered Presley on June 25 following a standout performance at a Kansas State football camp.

Less than a month later, Presley had committed to Oklahoma State and Kasey Dunn as a receiver.