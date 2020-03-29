According to ESPN, SEC Football Coaches Starting Virtual Meetings with Players, Big 12 Should Soon

STILLWATER -- One of the topics that is most important currently during this COVID-19 forced separation between football coaches and their student-athletes is starting to be resolved. According to an ESPN report on Sunday, March 29, the SEC office has notified it's 14 member schools that virtual instruction and video conferencing for its football programs will be allowed beginning Monday, March 30.

Like the Big 12 Conference Board, the SEC presidents and chancellors had voted to suspend all athletic activities, including practices, meetings and other activities, at least through April 15. The NCAA had suspended all off campus and on campus recruiting activities during the same time span. Off campus did not apply to football and once campuses were closed down as virtually all have been it was a mute point. However, with virtual learning, online classes beginning academically at Oklahoma State last week, coaches were hoping to be able to meet with players as position groups and maybe even complete sides of the football.

The new updated guidelines in the SEC will now allow two hours of virtual instruction or meetings per week, including film review. It is not a complete substitute for spring football, but it could help some. The thought is the SEC has publicized this and the Big 12 is included too.

I know Oklahoma State football coaching staff members are planning on it.

"We have hit March 29 now, which was our date to reconsider what we would be doing in the longer term," Bowlsby explained last Thursday. "We have done that along with all of our A-5 colleagues (Power Five Conferences), so we are all signing off the same music. I don't know that we all have to be doing the same things, but we are looking at all of it as things begin to calm down a little bit."

Bowlsby said the first thing all of the school representatives agreed upon when the Big 12 decided to shut down athletics was sports medicine and rehabilitation. The commissioner said they also knew they needed to keep up the academics support and keep up with the mental health and wellness for the athletes.

Asked repeatedly last week about the virtual meetings on apps like Zoom or Team, Bowlsby said, "We're trying to do what we need to so that we are all singing off the same sheet music and I think we will get there sooner rather than later."

The Big 12 Board met on Saturday and Bowlsby suggested that they would look into and consider all kinds of activities and support.

Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard should have everything he needs in the way of equipment and nutrition in order to get better. Pat Kinnison - Chief Photographer - Pokes Report

"What we can do with practices, with voluntary workouts, things that can be done from a distance," Bowlsby began listing. "What can you send to them? Can you send food additives, can you send supplements, can you send protein powder, can you send shoes, sweats? What would you do with stretching bands, foam rollers, apparel that you would regularly use on campus? How long does it all go? When do we do a look-in and how do we go about revisiting things?"

From an Oklahoma State perspective, the football staff has been ready to begin virtual meetings as soon as they were permitted. The strength staff headed by Rob Glass, the equipment staff headed by Justin Williams, and athletic nutritionist Charles Hewitt were all preparing for potential packages of support materials going out to student-athletes.