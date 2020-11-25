SI.com
Pokes Report
Cowboys Make the Initial CFP Rankings at No. 23

Robert Allen

(Oklahoma State University Athletic Media Relations contributed to this story.)

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State football team was revealed at No. 23 in the first College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings of the 2020 season. The rankings were released Tuesday evening and followed by a press conference.

Oklahoma State has been ranked as high as No. 6 this season in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls. This week the Cowboys are No. 21 in the Associated Press and No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. 

The Cowboys have now been ranked in the CFP Selection Committee’s top 25 in five of the past six seasons, including 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

The top 10 in the CFP rankings, in order, are Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, Northwestern, Georgia, and Miami, Fla. 

OSU is one of four Big 12 teams in the rankings and is joined by Iowa State (No. 13), Texas (No. 17) and Oklahoma (No. 11). Oklahoma State is a combined 1-2 against those teams. Tulsa is ranked No. 25, so that gives the Cowboys a 2-2 mark against teams ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Also ranked in every week of this season’s AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll’s, Oklahoma State hosts Texas Tech Saturday at 11 a.m. in its final home game of the year. The Senior Day game will be televised nationally on FOX and can be heard on the Cowboy Radio Network as well as SiriusXM.

Football

