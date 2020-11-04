SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Chris Lacy Signed To Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad

Marshall Levenson

The Dallas Cowboys made the move Tuesday afternoon to sign former Oklahoma State wide receiver Chris Lacy to their practice squad. 

Lacy has been a free agent since Sep. 5 when he was waived by the Detroit Lions. He had been up and down from the practice squad to active roster with the Lions since May of 2018. He was originally signed as an un-drafted free agent by the Patriots following the 2018 NFL Draft.

In his career, he has played in eight games and has totaled three catches for 60 yards. 

Now with the Dallas Cowboys, he joins a roster with 6 active wide receivers and only one other receiver on the practice squad. Lacy joins former teammate Blake Jarwin as the only two Oklahoma State alumni. 

Lacy is also returning home with his signing in Dallas. He is originally from DeSoto, TX, who is no stranger to Oklahoma State nor the NFL. Over the past 5 years, upwards of 6 former DeSoto Eagles have found a home in Stillwater, two of which have already made it to the NFL in AJ Green and Chris Lacy. DeSoto is also regarded as one of the premier high school pipelines to the NFL. 

An interesting question that needs to be about Lacy is.... is he a psychic???

On Oct. 19, just a few weeks ago, Lacy made a tweet describing how, "Anytime somebody from back home find out about me not being on a team right now they be like 'you need to come on home and play for the Cowboys'." He then replied to his own tweet saying "it don’t work like that."

 

 

Well Chris... it does now!

Shortly after it was announced he signed with the Cowboys today, Lacy retweeted the old tweet and said, "Well this aged well." with a winky face attached. 

 

 

For now, Lacy is just on the practice squad. However, with the way the Dallas Cowboys season has gone so far, it would not surprise me to see Lacy get a chance at least once during this season. They have been thrashed by injuries to several positions and have constantly been making roster moves.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Martin's Transfer to Oklahoma State About Getting Closer to Home and Battling Tragedy

Wide receiver Tay Martin has had plenty of tragedy in his life but is looking for a happy chapter at Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Halloween Game Thread: No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma State and Spencer Sanders is set for a Halloween showdown with a tough Texas team that's led by senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

It's Important the Cowboys Keep a Positive Mindset Moving Forward to K-State

Tylan Wallace discusses the importance of the team keeping a positive mindset as the Cowboys prepare for a Big 12 conference game on the road against a salty Kansas State team.

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

After Texas, Oklahoma State Must Flush

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Josh Sills has value in a lot of areas for Cowboys decimated offensive line

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Mike Gundy Gives Vote of Confidence to Spencer Sanders Following Texas Loss

There were some mistakes made by Spencer Sanders in the 41-34 loss to Texas this past Saturday, but Mike Gundy gave the redshirt sophomore his vote of confidence ahead of the Kansas State game on Friday.

ZachLancaster

by

Grumble

Sanders, Dunn, Offense Takes Accountability but Now there Needs to Be Corrections

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn discuss the offense in loss to Texas

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Pokes in the NFL: Week 8

A closer look at the former Oklahoma State football players in week 8 action of the NFL

ZachLancaster

Beyond the Award, There Were Two Sure Fire NFL Players on the Field Saturday

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace was the Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Robert Allen

by

theorangetruth

Special Teams Will Need to Be Special at Kansas State

Oklahoma State was hurt by two big special teams mistakes in the loss to Texas and Kansas State emphasizes special teams

Robert Allen

by

cowboys7

Early November Recruiting Roundup; Recent Pledges, Commitments Showing Out

Oklahoma State football recruiting roundup early November; recent commitments, offers

Marshall Levenson

by

High Def Poke