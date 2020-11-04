Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Chris Lacy Signed To Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys made the move Tuesday afternoon to sign former Oklahoma State wide receiver Chris Lacy to their practice squad.

Lacy has been a free agent since Sep. 5 when he was waived by the Detroit Lions. He had been up and down from the practice squad to active roster with the Lions since May of 2018. He was originally signed as an un-drafted free agent by the Patriots following the 2018 NFL Draft.

In his career, he has played in eight games and has totaled three catches for 60 yards.

Now with the Dallas Cowboys, he joins a roster with 6 active wide receivers and only one other receiver on the practice squad. Lacy joins former teammate Blake Jarwin as the only two Oklahoma State alumni.

Lacy is also returning home with his signing in Dallas. He is originally from DeSoto, TX, who is no stranger to Oklahoma State nor the NFL. Over the past 5 years, upwards of 6 former DeSoto Eagles have found a home in Stillwater, two of which have already made it to the NFL in AJ Green and Chris Lacy. DeSoto is also regarded as one of the premier high school pipelines to the NFL.

An interesting question that needs to be about Lacy is.... is he a psychic???

On Oct. 19, just a few weeks ago, Lacy made a tweet describing how, "Anytime somebody from back home find out about me not being on a team right now they be like 'you need to come on home and play for the Cowboys'." He then replied to his own tweet saying "it don’t work like that."

Well Chris... it does now!

Shortly after it was announced he signed with the Cowboys today, Lacy retweeted the old tweet and said, "Well this aged well." with a winky face attached.

For now, Lacy is just on the practice squad. However, with the way the Dallas Cowboys season has gone so far, it would not surprise me to see Lacy get a chance at least once during this season. They have been thrashed by injuries to several positions and have constantly been making roster moves.