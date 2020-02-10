Cowboy Football Late Signing Period: Christian Holmes

STILLWATER -- Earlier Monday morning, Missouri transfer corner Christian Holmes made it officially official on Twitter that he's coming to Oklahoma State for the 2020 season.

Marshall Levenson of Pokes Report had reported Holmes potential commitment to the program towards the first part of February after OSU running back Chuba Hubbard made an Instagram post welcoming Holmes to the family.

We had yet to hear any word from Holmes leading up to the Late Signing period, but we knew that something could come at any moment. In preparation, we created a signing day profile for Holmes just as we had done for every other signee, transfer or potential transfer.

Christian Holmes, CB, (RS-Jr.), 6-1, 190, Leland (McNair), Miss./Univ. of Missouri

Holmes will have one season of eligibility left after declaring a transfer in January following the 2019 season. He visited Oklahoma State officially Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Holmes played in all 12 games for Missouri last season and started four of those. He finished with 29 tackles, 24 unassisted, 3.0 tackles for loss, and four passes defended. His best season was 2018 as he had 36 tackles and two interceptions. He started against Oklahoma State in the 2018 AutoZone Liberty Bowl that the Cowboys won over the Tigers 38-33. Holmes had six tackles, five of those unassisted, and he defended a pass. He completely missed the 2017 season and that counted as a redshirt season after he sustained a shoulder injury that required surgery in August preseason camp. Played in 10 games as a true freshman and totaled one tackle and one pass breakup, seeing the majority of his time on special teams. A playmaker at both corner and wide receiver in high school, he earned first-team All-Area and first-team All-District as a senior at McNair High School and was selected to the Georgia High School All-State Game. Had offers from Missouri, Cincinnati, Memphis, Troy and Kent State among others. Holmes will get his degree in Sociology at Missouri.