Chuba Hubbard Tabbed Doak Walker Award Finalist

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State running back was named one of three national finalists for the 2019 Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in the FBS.

Hubbard, a sophomore, is joined as a finalist by two juniors in Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin and J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State.

Leading the nation in nearly every statistical rushing category, Hubbard has made a strong case for to be the Doak Walker Award winner, as well as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

With two games remaining this season, Hubbard is on pace to finish with a top-10 rushing season in FBS history. His 11-game total of 1,832 rushing yards is greater than the 11-game totals of six of the past 12 running backs to win the Heisman Trophy since 1980.

Hubbard leads the FBS in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, yards after contact (via Pro Football Focus), all-purpose yards, all-purpose yards per game and rushes of at least 20, 30. 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 and 90 yards.

When comparing Hubbard directly with the other two Doak Walker Award finalists, he leads the group in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, rushing touchdowns, explosive runs (20 yards or longer), yards after contact (via PFF), receiving yards, receiving yards per game, all-purpose yards and all-purpose yards per game, among many other statistics. He also is the best of the three when it comes to the highest percentage of his team's total offensive output, the highest percentage of his team's all-purpose yardage, the single-game rushing high and the single-game receiving high, as well as several other categories.

The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast a vote beginning on December 3 to select the 2019 award recipient, who will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12 on ESPN. The award will be presented at the 2019 Doak Walker Award Presentation Banquet in Dallas on Friday, February 21.

In addition to outstanding performance on the field, candidates for the Doak Walker Award must have demonstrated records of leadership and exhibited the characteristics of sportsmanship and fair play associated with Doak Walker.





2019 Doak Walker Award Finalist Comparison



Rushing Yards

1. 1,832

2. Jonathan Taylor 1,685

3. J.K. Dobbins 1,446



Rushing Yards Per Game

1. 166.5

2. Jonathan Taylor 153.2

3. J.K. Dobbins 131.5



Rushing Touchdowns

1. 20

2. Jonathan Taylor 18

3. J.K. Dobbins 15



Rushing Yards after Contact (via PFF)

1. 1,152

2. Jonathan Taylor 1,037

3. J.K. Dobbins 894



Explosive Runs (20 yards or longer)

1. 17

2. J.K. Dobbins 14

3. Jonathan Taylor 11



Receiving Yards

1. 170

2. Jonathan Taylor 162

3. J.K. Dobbins 151



Receiving Yards Per Game

1. 15.5

2. Jonathan Taylor 14.7

3. J.K. Dobbins 13.7



All-Purpose Yards

1. 2,044

2. Jonathan Taylor 1,847

3. J.K. Dobbins 1,597



All-Purpose Yards Per Game

1. 185.8

2. Jonathan Taylor 167.9

3. J.K. Dobbins 145.2



Percentage of Team's Total Offense Output

1. 35.0

2. Jonathan Taylor 34.7

3. J.K. Dobbins 27.4



Percentage of Team's All-Purpose Yardage

1. 34.2

2. Jonathan Taylor 32.1

3. J.K. Dobbins 25.0



Single-Game Rushing High

1. 296 yards vs. Kansas State

2. Jonathan Taylor 250 yards vs. Iowa

3. J.K. Dobbins 193 at Indiana



Single-Game Receiving High

1. 88 yards at West Virginia

2. J.K. Dobbins 58 vs. Wisconsin

3. Jonathan Taylor 48 yards at South Florida