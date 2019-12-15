Chuba Hubbard Finished Eighth In the Heisman Voting

STILLWATER -- There's no questioning the fact that Chuba Hubbard is one of the best running backs, and best overall college football players in the country.

While he fell short in the Heisman voting, finishing eighth place, there for a brief moment, he was considered one of the front runners.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony was tonight, Dec. 14 and it was award to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, and rightfully so. The Ohio State transfer finished his senior season in Baton Rouge with 4,715 passing yards, a total that was second-best in the nation, while completing 77.9 percent of his passes, an NCAA record. He also threw 48 touchdowns, an SEC record.

Here's the breakdown of how the votes tallied up:

Player - 1st place votes - 2nd place votes - 3rd place votes - Total points

Joe Burrow, LSU - 841 - 41 - 3 - 2,608 Jalen Hurts, OU - 12 - 231 - 264 - 762 Justin Fields, Ohio State - 6 - 271 - 187 - 747 Chase Young, Ohio State - 20 - 205 - 173 - 643 Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin - 6 - 44 - 84 - 189 J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State - 2 - 36 - 36 - 114 Trevor Lawrence, Clemson - 3 - 25 - 29 - 88 Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State - 0 - 11 - 48 - 68 Travis Etienne, Clemson - 0 - 7 - 11 - 25 Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama - 1 - 4 - 13 - 24

Hubbard had one of the best seasons for Oklahoma State in recent memory. He finished the season with 1,936 yards, a number that led the nation, and 21 rushing touchdowns. His 161.3 yards per game also leads all FBS and FCS players.

He was also the only Big 12 player to average more than 100 rushing yards per game.

Following the season, he was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year, AP First-Team All-Big, and Walter Camp All-American, a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, and a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, the nation's top running back.

While it's still unclear whether or not Chuba will return for another season at Oklahoma State, he has been present at the Cowboys' bowl prep practices.

While we still have two more weeks before Oklahoma State faces former Big 12 foe Texas A & M in Houston for the Texas Bowl, it's always fun to look ahead at future odds.

As of 9:00 p.m. CT on Dec. 14, 2019, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is sitting in ninth with +2500 odds to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

The odds on favorite to win it next year is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with +250.