Chuba Hubbard Needs to be Taken Literally Because What You See and Hear is What You Get

STILLWATER -- Chuba Hubbard very rarely gets fooled, tricked, or fouled up. Hubbard responded to some social media rumors and scuttlebutt on Saturday night. As I looked at his simple tweet, "Sources say", I wondered if Hubbard was making more of a frustrating response or simply toying with the Twitter account that had thrown out a report that sources had told them that all of the Canadian flag posting on Twitter by Cowboy players and then Oklahoma State coaches and athletic adminsitrators were well wishes to Hubbard, acknowledging that he'd made his decision and he was leaving for the NFL.

I do have sources and while I don't report everything I find out, sometimes the build-up is not worth a story. You just have to let the situation or, in this case, Chuba Hubbard's decision play out and take it's course. There will be plenty of reason and plenty to discuss when the Cowboys All-American running back announces his decision.

For the many of you out there that don't know Chuba, and honestly, I don't know him as well as I would like to. I do have that relationship of consistently being around the team and having observed and interviewed him many times over the past four years. I count back to when I was covering Chuba as a recruit.

Hubbard has always been a serious individual. I've seen him have fun, laugh, and just hang out with his teammates. However, when it calls for it, Hubbard is extremely mature, very focused, and business-like. When he looks right at you and tells you something then you had better believe him. In other words, Hubbard is not a BS-er. He has a lot of pride, cares deeply about the important people in his life, family, teammates, and mentors (coaches).

There are a lot of rumors in this process of decision-making that Hubbard is going through. I've heard talk of the importance of getting his degree, of what his parents want, what the NFL Draft packet included and what his preference was as far as where he would need to go in the Draft.

The thing is, none of it has come directly from Hubbard. All that has or at least the latest that has come from Hubbard was what he told me in the locker room after the Texas Bowl.

"This team (Cowboys) is young and Coach Gundy talked about discipline and this team being so young and disciplined like it is says a lot about the leadership from the seniors that we had," Hubbard said. "They did a great job with that, so whatever happens this next year, with or without me, this team is in good hands."

He actually looked at me before we started the interview and said, "You're going to ask me the question aren't you?"

I told him no, I wasn't and that was a question for another day.

He looked at me and said, "Yes and when that day comes, I will let everybody know.

I take Chuba at his word, that day hasn't come just yet, no matter what you read on social media.