Chuba Hubbard's Twitter Account No Longer Up After He Calls for District Attorney to Resign

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard took to being an activist on Twitter again and after the fact his Twitter account is now showing the message that "Tweets aren't loading right now" and then later it showed "This account doesn't exist, try another."

IMG_0545
Chuba Hubbard's Twitter account is dysfunctional after the day's activities on Monday, July 20. Twitter

Hubbard rush of tweets earlier in the day on July 20 were aimed at Oklahoma County district attorney David Prater and called for Prater to resign including using the hashtag #PraterMustResign. Later tweets had #DropAllCharges and #OKC #DefundthePolice.

Hubbard was defending the protesters that were arrested and charged by Prater for terrorism in connection with recent demonstrations and protests in Oklahoma City that left some buildings in downtown Oklahoma City damaged and an Oklahoma County Sheriff's van burned out with all the damage allegedly done by demonstrators. 

IMG_0546
Chuba Hubbard's series of tweets on July 20 aimed at Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater.Twitter

Hubbard was emphatic in his Twitter messages about his disagreement with the way Prater handled the cases and the job that Prater is doing. 

Here was the way the first tweet by Hubbard read: District Attorney David Prater has overstepped his position by allowing police brutality and excessive force to continue against demonstrators exercising the First Amendment in Oklahoma City, OK. HE MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE

The second tweet read: OK County District Attorney David Prater is abusing his power as an elected official to charge demonstrators exercising the First Amendment with terrorism and ONE MILLION dollar bail. This is UNACCEPTABLE.

The third tweet read: Please SHARE these tweets and posts! Call Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater at (405) 713-1600 to demand he 1. DROP ALL CHARGES AGAINST DEMONSTRATORS, 2. END QUALIFIED IMMUNITY, 3. RE-OPEN ISAIAH LEWIS CASE, 4. END CASH BAIL, & 5. RESIGN. 

Hubbard was not alone in his fight against the actions of and the charges that Prater chose to file against the protesters as both Black Lives Matter and the Oklahoma ACLU have come out with statements against Prater's actions. 

