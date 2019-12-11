Sports Illustrated Names Hubbard All-American

STILLWATER -- The accolades keep rolling in for Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard as on Tuesday he was named a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated.

He was one of just two Big 12 selections on the first-team list, and one of just six selections of the first and second teams combined.

First-Team

* = Unanimous

Offense

QB: Joe Burrow, LSU*

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU*

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

TE: Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

OT: Andrew Thomas, Georgia*

OT: Penei Sewell, Oregon

OG: Shane Lemieux, Oregon

OG: Kevin Dotson, Louisiana

C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Defense

DL: Chase Young, Ohio State*

DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn*

DL: Bradlee Anae, Utah

DL: Quincy Roche, Temple

LB: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson*

LB: Micah Parsons, Penn State

LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State

CB: Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

S: Julian Blackmon, Utah

Specialists

K: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P: Branden Mann, Texas A & M

All-Purpose: Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky

Returner: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

The other Big 12 players that made the second-team were OU QB Jalen Hurts, Baylor DL James Lynch, Baylor S Grayland Arnold and TCU all-purpose player Jalen Reagor.

Hubbard was also named a unanimous first-team All-American by CBS Sports.

Hubbard had a remarkable redshirt sophomore season, especially considering he was just into his first full season as the starting running back.

He led the nation in rushing yards (1,936), yards per game (161.3) and all-purpose yards (180.1).

He also strung together 10-straight 100-yard rushing performances and had four 200-yard games this season.



After the season, Hubbard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and deservedly so, but was snubbed in the Heisman voting as OU quarterback Jalen Hurts was named a finalist.

Hubbard has also been named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, the nation's top running back, and a Walter Camp Player of the Year finalist. Both of those awards will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 12 on ESPN starting at 6 p.m. CT.