Oklahoma State Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Sports Illustrated Names Hubbard All-American

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The accolades keep rolling in for Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard as on Tuesday he was named a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated.

He was one of just two Big 12 selections on the first-team list, and one of just six selections of the first and second teams combined.

First-Team

* = Unanimous

Offense

  • QB: Joe Burrow, LSU*
  • RB: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
  • RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
  • WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU*
  • WR: CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
  • TE: Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic
  • OT: Andrew Thomas, Georgia*
  • OT: Penei Sewell, Oregon
  • OG: Shane Lemieux, Oregon
  • OG: Kevin Dotson, Louisiana
  • C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Defense

  • DL: Chase Young, Ohio State*
  • DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn*
  • DL: Bradlee Anae, Utah
  • DL: Quincy Roche, Temple
  • LB: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson*
  • LB: Micah Parsons, Penn State
  • LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State
  • CB: Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
  • CB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
  • S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
  • S: Julian Blackmon, Utah

Specialists

  • K: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
  • P: Branden Mann, Texas A&M
  • All-Purpose: Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky
  • Returner: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

The other Big 12 players that made the second-team were OU QB Jalen Hurts, Baylor DL James Lynch, Baylor S Grayland Arnold and TCU all-purpose player Jalen Reagor.

Hubbard was also named a unanimous first-team All-American by CBS Sports.

Hubbard had a remarkable redshirt sophomore season, especially considering he was just into his first full season as the starting running back.

He led the nation in rushing yards (1,936), yards per game (161.3) and all-purpose yards (180.1).

He also strung together 10-straight 100-yard rushing performances and had four 200-yard games this season.

After the season, Hubbard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and deservedly so, but was snubbed in the Heisman voting as OU quarterback Jalen Hurts was named a finalist.

Hubbard has also been named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, the nation's top running back, and a Walter Camp Player of the Year finalist. Both of those awards will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 12 on ESPN starting at 6 p.m. CT.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

So, How Good Are These Aggies, Really?

John Helsley

Mike Gundy seems to be over-hyping Texas A&M

Cowboys Prepare for Huge Recruiting Weekend

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State football will have 15 or maybe more visitors this weekend.

Cowboys Prep for Texas Bowl starts with a Road Trip

Robert Allen

Preparation for the Texas Bowl and the trip has begun.

Oklahoma State's Bowl Gift From Texas Bowl

Zach Lancaster

What gifts will Oklahoma State, and other teams, be receiving at the bowl games? Read more.

List of Oklahoma State 2021-2022 Hoops Offers

Zach Lancaster

A look at Oklahoma State basketball offers in the 2021 and 2022 classes.

Heisman Finalists Announced and Chuba is Snubbed

Robert Allen

Chuba Hubbard leads the nation in rushing but can't get invited to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

WATCH: Cowboys Talk About Bedlam Showdown

Zach Lancaster

Will Oklahoma State wrestling beat Oklahoma this weekend and extend the overall win total? Read more.

It is Cowboys vs. Aggies in Houston

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State will play Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl

Boynton and Co. Offer Another Montverde Academy Star

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State is pursuing another five-star prospect of the famed Montverde Academy in Florida, Dariq Whitehead. Read more.

Looks Like Texas Bowl for Cowboys

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State going to Texas Bowl