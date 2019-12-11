Sports Illustrated Names Hubbard All-American
STILLWATER -- The accolades keep rolling in for Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard as on Tuesday he was named a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated.
He was one of just two Big 12 selections on the first-team list, and one of just six selections of the first and second teams combined.
First-Team
* = Unanimous
Offense
- QB: Joe Burrow, LSU*
- RB: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
- RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
- WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU*
- WR: CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
- TE: Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic
- OT: Andrew Thomas, Georgia*
- OT: Penei Sewell, Oregon
- OG: Shane Lemieux, Oregon
- OG: Kevin Dotson, Louisiana
- C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
Defense
- DL: Chase Young, Ohio State*
- DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn*
- DL: Bradlee Anae, Utah
- DL: Quincy Roche, Temple
- LB: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson*
- LB: Micah Parsons, Penn State
- LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State
- CB: Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
- CB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
- S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
- S: Julian Blackmon, Utah
Specialists
- K: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
- P: Branden Mann, Texas A&M
- All-Purpose: Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky
- Returner: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
The other Big 12 players that made the second-team were OU QB Jalen Hurts, Baylor DL James Lynch, Baylor S Grayland Arnold and TCU all-purpose player Jalen Reagor.
Hubbard was also named a unanimous first-team All-American by CBS Sports.
Hubbard had a remarkable redshirt sophomore season, especially considering he was just into his first full season as the starting running back.
He led the nation in rushing yards (1,936), yards per game (161.3) and all-purpose yards (180.1).
He also strung together 10-straight 100-yard rushing performances and had four 200-yard games this season.
After the season, Hubbard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and deservedly so, but was snubbed in the Heisman voting as OU quarterback Jalen Hurts was named a finalist.
Hubbard has also been named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, the nation's top running back, and a Walter Camp Player of the Year finalist. Both of those awards will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 12 on ESPN starting at 6 p.m. CT.