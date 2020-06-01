Chuba Sets Date on Twitter, What's It Mean?

STILLWATER -- I'll start off by saying no, I don't have an inside source on Chuba Hubbard, so I'm not about to break anything or report any profound findings. But, I will say that after covering Chuba for the past two years, I think it's safe to say that Chuba doesn't act or say anything irrationally.

Over the past week or so, Hubbard's been posting rather cryptic messages on his Twitter account, such as:

and also...:

There's also been quite a bit of fear that Chuba might try his hand in the NFL's supplemental draft in July, especially with Hubbard tweeting out a date on Saturday, 'June 11.'

Well, we can go ahead and rule out the supplemental draft simply because Hubbard's not eligible to enter said draft. According to NFL Operations, "a player may not bypass the NFL Draft to be eligible for the supplemental draft."

No need to worry about Chuba going into the supplemental draft anymore, simply as that.

There's also some fear that he could announce he's going to be taking the upcoming year off to prepare for the 2021 draft. Also, I don't believe there's any need to worry about that simply based on how Chuba's operated over the past few seasons in Stillwater.

Take his announcement that he was coming back to Oklahoma State for at least one more season. He was incredibly guarded and even more cryptic than he's being now, almost to the point that people just assumed that since he wasn't saying anything on social media, that he was going to the NFL early.

Chuba is, however, launching a non-profit called Your Life, Your Choice, to support children that grew up in similar situations and circumstances much like his own.

Chuba's mentioned a few times throughout his career in Stillwater that he wants to give back to the community and to kids that grew up in circumstances like his own. He's also mentioned that he didn't travel half way across the continent just to have fun, but rather to do the best he can to improve his draft stock to help out his family and people less fortunate.

One of the best ways to improve his draft stock would be to return and put up a similar season to the one he had last year when he posted 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Also, I don't think he would've been in Stillwater the past month working out and getting ready for the upcoming summer season had he decided that he would be leaving.

In fact, Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace are already back in Stillwater and they are getting attention from the sports medicine staff, but are not using the facilities for workouts until the Big 12 mandate of June 15.

Hubbard and Wallace will be joined by teammates that include quarterback Spencer Sanders, running back L.D. Brown, running back Deondrick Glass, receiver Dillon Stoner, receiver Landon Wolf, receiver Langston Anderson and others on June 1 to get acclimated, tested, rehab, and learn protocols for the voluntary workout period.

So, on June 11, I don't believe we're going to be reading on Twitter about Chuba announcing he's going to set out a year, or leaving Oklahoma State. He wasn't putting anything of the sort up on Twitter while he was trying to make his decision about coming back to Stillwater, so I don't think he'd be doing so now.

I do believe that we're going to be reading on Twitter the announcement of Chuba's new non-profit, Your Life, Your Choice.