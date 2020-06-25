Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Former Cowboy C.J. Moore Finds Landing Spot

Zach Lancaster

Nearly five months to the day when C.J. Moore entered the transfer portal, the former Cowboy wide receiver announced he'll be transferring to Iowa Central Community College.

Moore was the fourth Cowboy receiver to announce he was transferring along with Patrick McKaufman, LC Greenwood and Tyrell Alexander.

Moore announced back on Jan. 28 that he would be testing the transfer waters after a low production redshirt freshman season. Moore played in just five games this past year and posted 81 yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions. He was, however, third on the depth chart behind Jordan McCray and Patrick McKaufman.

After redshirting his freshman season in 2018, Moore was expected to be a contributor to the offense over the next few seasons as he continued to put on weight and get stronger. With McCray graduating and McKaufman transferring, Moore was expected to become the starter at the X receiver spot.

He checked in a 6-5, but the official Oklahoma State roster has him listed at just 175-pounds.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboy Basketball's Been Working on 'Family Bonds' Before Getting Back to Campus

Cade Cunningham and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, as well as current members of the Cowboy basketball team, have been working out together in Dallas over the past month or so.

Zach Lancaster

Mike Boynton's Use of Twitter Should Be Applauded

After an exchange on Twitter between Dick Vitale, John Feinstein and some Oklahoma State fans, Mike Boynton joined the conversation and easily owned the conversation

Zach Lancaster

by

NorthDFWPoke

Are You Ready? This is a Good Continuation to a Good Start Last Week

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy has learned what his players really want.

Robert Allen

by

Musicman77

Big 12 Picks Time Gives Encouragement that there Could Be a Football Season

The Big 12 asks the media this time each summer to make their picks

Robert Allen

OSU Athletics Launches Diversity and Inclusion Council

Oklahoma State athletics launches the Diversity and Inclusion Council headed by Dr. Jason F. Kirksey, the university's Vice President for Institutional Diversity and Chief Diversity Officer

Pokes Report Staff

Cade Cunningham to Use Platform to Speak Out Against Social Injustices

Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham spoke with SI All-American about feeling a responsibility to use his social platform to speak out against social injustices

Zach Lancaster

May Could Be Top Oklahoma Prep Quarterback in Class of 2022

Jones quarterback Carson May may be one of the best in Oklahoma for the class of 2022.

Robert Allen

Cade Cunningham ‘Happy’ With Decision to Stay at Oklahoma State

Zach Lancaster

Lundblade Getting Married and Getting Ready for NFL and New York Jets

Former Oklahoma State center Brad Lundblade talks New York Jets, getting married, and Oklahoma State controversy.

Robert Allen

Mike Boynton on the Growth and 'Unbelievable Potential' of Kalib Boone

Oklahoma State sophomore center Kalib Boone has grown tremendous since his days in high school. While it's been fun to watch, Mike Boynton says Boone has 'unbelievable potential'

Zach Lancaster