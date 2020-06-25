Former Cowboy C.J. Moore Finds Landing Spot

Nearly five months to the day when C.J. Moore entered the transfer portal, the former Cowboy wide receiver announced he'll be transferring to Iowa Central Community College.

Moore was the fourth Cowboy receiver to announce he was transferring along with Patrick McKaufman, LC Greenwood and Tyrell Alexander.

Moore announced back on Jan. 28 that he would be testing the transfer waters after a low production redshirt freshman season. Moore played in just five games this past year and posted 81 yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions. He was, however, third on the depth chart behind Jordan McCray and Patrick McKaufman.

After redshirting his freshman season in 2018, Moore was expected to be a contributor to the offense over the next few seasons as he continued to put on weight and get stronger. With McCray graduating and McKaufman transferring, Moore was expected to become the starter at the X receiver spot.

He checked in a 6-5, but the official Oklahoma State roster has him listed at just 175-pounds.