How did my Preseason All-Big 12 Ballot compare to the Coaches All-Big 12 Team

In the preseason, I did not do as many individual awards as what the Big 12 coaches do in their postseason selections. I had these four:

Offensive Player of the Year – Jalen Reagor, RB/WR/Ret., TCU

Defensive Player of the Year – James Lynch, DL, Baylor

Newcomer of the Year – Jordan Whittington, RB, Texas

Coach of the Year – Matt Rhule, Baylor

The coaches had Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and I struck gold with Baylor’s James Lynch as he was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. The coaches also awarded Matt Rhule the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

The coaches also award newcomers on both sides of the football and Jalen Hurts was the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and NEO A & M product LaRon Stokes was the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. They also award Freshman of the Year on offense and that was Spencer Sanders of the Cowboys. On defense it was Ar’Darius Washington of TCU

Below is the full coaches, first, second, and honorable mention All-Big 12 Teams.

I had all three members of the backfield on my preseason team in Hurts, Hubbard, and Williams. I listed three running backs and also had Kennedy Brooks of Oklahoma, who made the second team. I had just CeeDee Lamb at wide receiver. I also had Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace and TCU’s Reagor. Wallace was second-team and Reagor was second-team returner. I had injured OU tight end Mark Calcaterra as tight end and he had to retire from football

On the offensive line I had OU center Creed Humphrey but was shut out on the rest, not even a second teamer.

My kicker was Cameron Dicker of Texas, who also did not make first or second-team. My returner was Reagor, who made second-team.

On defense, I had first-teamers Lynch of Baylor and Ross Blacklock of TCU on the defensive line along with second-team selection Ray Lima. I got two of the three first-team linebackers with Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma and Jordyn Brooks of Texas Tech. My third was Mike Rose of Iowa State, who did not make first or second-team.

In the secondary, I had first-team selections Jeff Gladney of TCU and Kolby Harvel-Peel of Oklahoma State. I missed the punter too, as I had Tom Hutton of Oklahoma State, who honorable mention.

Here is the complete All-Big-12 Coaches first-team

Offense

QB Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma)

RBs Pooka Williams (Kansas) and Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State)

FB Nick Lenners (Kansas State)

WRs Denzel Mims (Baylor), CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma), Devin Duvernay (Texas)

TE Charlie Kolar (Iowa State)

OLs Julian Good-Jones (Iowa State), Hakeem Adeniji (Kansas), Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma), Zach Shackelford (Texas), Colton McKivitz (West Virginia)

PK Jonathan Song (TCU)

KR/PR Joshua Youngblood (K-State)

Defense

DLs James Lynch (Baylor), Bravvion Roy (Baylor), Wyatt Hubert (K-State), Ross Blacklock (TCU), Darius Stills (West Virginia)

LBs Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma), Garret Wallow (TCU), Jordyn Brooks (Texas Tech)

DBs Greg Eisworth (Iowa State), Kolby Harvell-Peel (Oklahoma State), Jeff Gladney (TCU), Trevon Moehrig (TCU), Douglas (Texas Tech)

P Austin McNamara (Texas Tech)