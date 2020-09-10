Collin Clay Out For Season With Torn ACL Just After Being Granted Eligibility

For several months, Oklahoma State has been waiting on a decision regarding Collin Clay's elgibility. Clay, who is in his first season with the Cowboys after transferring from Arkansas in the offseason.

Well, today they were told Clay has been granted eligibility. But, unfortunately that will now have to wait.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Clay announced he has suffered a torn ACL. This news comes the same day he finds out he is allowed to play. This is a brutal gut punch for Clay.

In the announcement, Clay said, "Man this year has been a battle for me... Today I was granted eligibility to play this season but I have recently suffered an ACL tear. I know God has his plan written for me and I know he wouldn't throw anything at me that I couldn't handle. I will be coming back stronger than ever!!!"

Clay was not at practice today which Pokes Report has learned was primarily a special teams and focusing on younger players. The older players did not do much as this is expected due to a slow down with the Tulsa game being delayed one week.

Clay gets a bonus in that he doesn't have to use a red-shirt season with his ACL surgery and rehabilitation. The pandemic has the NCAA pausing every athlete's eligibility clock, so he will still be a sophomore next season.

The promising defensive lineman, who played in 11 of 12 games at Arkansas last season will have to wait more one more year until he can suit up for the Cowboys but when he does, you can expect him to have a chip on his shoulder.