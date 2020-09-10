SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Collin Clay Out For Season With Torn ACL Just After Being Granted Eligibility

Marshall Levenson

For several months, Oklahoma State has been waiting on a decision regarding Collin Clay's elgibility. Clay, who is in his first season with the Cowboys after transferring from Arkansas in the offseason.

Well, today they were told Clay has been granted eligibility. But, unfortunately that will now have to wait. 

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Clay announced he has suffered a torn ACL. This news comes the same day he finds out he is allowed to play. This is a brutal gut punch for Clay. 

In the announcement, Clay said, "Man this year has been a battle for me... Today I was granted eligibility to play this season but I have recently suffered an ACL tear. I know God has his plan written for me and I know he wouldn't throw anything at me that I couldn't handle. I will be coming back stronger than ever!!!"

Clay was not at practice today which Pokes Report has learned was primarily a special teams and focusing on younger players. The older players did not do much as this is expected due to a slow down with the Tulsa game being delayed one week. 

Clay gets a bonus in that he doesn't have to use a red-shirt season with his ACL surgery and rehabilitation. The pandemic has the NCAA pausing every athlete's eligibility clock, so he will still be a sophomore next season. 

The promising defensive lineman, who played in 11 of 12 games at Arkansas last season will have to wait more one more year until he can suit up for the Cowboys but when he does, you can expect him to have a chip on his shoulder. 

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hyphens Becoming a Habit for Cowboys Playing in the Secondary

Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard making room for more consonants and vowels on his jersey

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Jarrick Bernard-Converse Excited About the Defense in 2020

Oklahoma State junior corner Jarrick Bernard-Converse is excited about the success the Cowboy defense could have in the upcoming 2020 season.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowgirls Kickoff Shortened Season with Bedlam Unknowns on Friday

Oklahoma State head coach Colin Carmichael talks about the opening match for the Cowgirls being Bedlam.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Athletics Makes Layoffs, Salary Cuts, and Furloughs

Oklahoma State athletics has to make personnel moves across the board in athletics to fight COVID-19 revenue losses.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

In-Seat Delivery, Rapid Pickup Options Coming to OSU Athletics Facilities

Oklahoma State announced a partnership with StadiumDrop, an app that allows fans to order food and beverage from their phones and have it delivered to their seats.

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State Football Reports Seven Active Cases of COVID-19

Oklahoma State athletics has 19 active cases of COVID-19 and the football team has seven cases.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Oklahoma State and Tulsa Postponed to Sept. 19

The opening game of the season with Tulsa at Oklahoma State has been postponed from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19

Robert Allen

by

SadPoke89

Game Details for Oklahoma State-Tulsa on Sept. 19 Announced

The game details have been announced for Oklahoma State's rescheduled season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 19

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Chuba Hubbard Really Focused on Football Right Now

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard spoke with the media on Zoom and talked activism and football with an emphasis on football.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Unfortunately, Change is the Name of the Game with COVID-19

Oklahoma State players and coaches have to adapt to game changes dictated by COVID-19

Robert Allen