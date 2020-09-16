Used to be, Oklahoma State’s defensive line always featured question marks.

Are they physical enough?

Are they deep enough?

Are they good enough?

These days, the question spins a positive.

Can the Cowboys actually find enough time to feature all their good D-Linemen?

Times have changed. For the better.

Trace Ford, only a sophomore, already stands as a star at one end spot. Ford is big and quick and athletic, a football freak and a guy who changes games and game plans.

As a true freshman a year ago, he posted nine quarterback hurries – the second-most in program history. The only true freshman to start a game for the Cowboys in 2019, he played with an obvious passion, totaling 29 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and five pass breakups, starting the final six games.

“I think after that first start at Iowa State, I started getting more confidence,” Ford said. “I lacked the confidence last year, but once I started playing more and more, I started getting more confidence and saying, ‘Hey, I’m just as good as these guys out here.’”

Better than a lot of guys out there.

“The kid is a physical specimen with unbelievable short-space quickness and a great first step,” said OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. “I think he’s a real All-American prospect. He’s got a great future and he’s bigger and stronger and he’s starting to get a little mean out there.

“He’s playing a lot now, so he’s starting to get a little mean and having a competitive attitude, so the sky is the limit for him.”

Tyler Lacy, another sophomore, offers a strong compliment at the other end after emerging as a starter a year ago. Backup Brock Martin is the healthiest he’s been as the No. 3 end. Amadou Fofana adds veteran depth, while freshmen Isreal Isuman-Hundley and Kody Walterscheid are exciting youngsters who could force their way into the rotation soon.

Inside, Cameron Murray and Israel Antwine return as productive starters, with Brendon Evers and Samuela Tuihalamaka offering experienced and capable backups. Sione Asi has enjoyed a breakout preseason.

There’s optimism all around on defense, with 21 starters back from the bowl depth chart. And unlike many years, the defensive line plays a major part in the overall excitement.

"As a unit this fall camp we have been locked in with a different type of swagger and mindset going in," Murray said. "A lot of time the offense does get more credit when it comes to those type of things, but I feel our defense this year is going to be really good. As a unit, I think camp is showing how good we can be in the future."