SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Depth Chart Dive: D-Line

John Helsley

Used to be, Oklahoma State’s defensive line always featured question marks.

Are they physical enough?

Are they deep enough?

Are they good enough?

These days, the question spins a positive.

Can the Cowboys actually find enough time to feature all their good D-Linemen?

Times have changed. For the better.

Trace Ford, only a sophomore, already stands as a star at one end spot. Ford is big and quick and athletic, a football freak and a guy who changes games and game plans.

As a true freshman a year ago, he posted nine quarterback hurries – the second-most in program history. The only true freshman to start a game for the Cowboys in 2019, he played with an obvious passion, totaling 29 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and five pass breakups, starting the final six games.

“I think after that first start at Iowa State, I started getting more confidence,” Ford said. “I lacked the confidence last year, but once I started playing more and more, I started getting more confidence and saying, ‘Hey, I’m just as good as these guys out here.’”

Better than a lot of guys out there.

“The kid is a physical specimen with unbelievable short-space quickness and a great first step,” said OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. “I think he’s a real All-American prospect. He’s got a great future and he’s bigger and stronger and he’s starting to get a little mean out there.

“He’s playing a lot now, so he’s starting to get a little mean and having a competitive attitude, so the sky is the limit for him.”

Tyler Lacy, another sophomore, offers a strong compliment at the other end after emerging as a starter a year ago. Backup Brock Martin is the healthiest he’s been as the No. 3 end. Amadou Fofana adds veteran depth, while freshmen Isreal Isuman-Hundley and Kody Walterscheid are exciting youngsters who could force their way into the rotation soon.

Inside, Cameron Murray and Israel Antwine return as productive starters, with Brendon Evers and Samuela Tuihalamaka offering experienced and capable backups. Sione Asi has enjoyed a breakout preseason.

There’s optimism all around on defense, with 21 starters back from the bowl depth chart. And unlike many years, the defensive line plays a major part in the overall excitement.

"As a unit this fall camp we have been locked in with a different type of swagger and mindset going in," Murray said. "A lot of time the offense does get more credit when it comes to those type of things, but I feel our defense this year is going to be really good. As a unit, I think camp is showing how good we can be in the future."

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Truth About Buzz on Ty Williams - Pokes Report Spoke to Him

A report surfaced earlier Monday that 2021 Oklahoma State safety commit Ty Williams was planning on decommitting from Oklahoma State. Williams has told Pokes Report it is completely false

Marshall Levenson

Can Arkansas State or Louisiana Happen to Oklahoma State on Saturday?

Tulsa is talented, but are they talented enough to threaten the start of the Oklahoma State football season?

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Thurman Thomas To Become Inaugural Inductee Into OSU Football Ring of Honor

Oklahoma State great, Thurman Thomas To Become Inaugural Inductee Into OSU Football Ring of Honor

Pokes Report Staff

by

ZachLancaster

Oklahoma State Moves Up in Associated Press and Coaches Polls

After the first week of football, Oklahoma State has moved up in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Pokes in the NFL: Week 1

How did former Oklahoma State football standouts fare in week one of the 2020 season in the NFL? Let's take a look.

Zach Lancaster

Lane Taylor Out For the Year With Knee Injury

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Lane Taylor is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, likely a torn ACL, that will require surgery.

Zach Lancaster

WATCH: James Washington Scores Hard-Fought Touchdown Before Halftime

Pittsburgh Steeler receiver James Washington fights his way into the end zone to give the Steelers the lead over the New York Giants going into halftime

Zach Lancaster

Qwontrel Walker Moves Into Top 15 All Time Oklahoma High School Rushing Leaders

2021 Stillwater Running Back, Qwontrel Walker Moves Into Top 15 All Time Oklahoma High School Rushing Leaders

Marshall Levenson

by

Shipman1

Wasel Learning the Lessons That Go With Being a Young Quarterback

Choctaw quarterback Steele Wasel is going through some lessons in his first season as the starter.

Robert Allen

by

Allen Dunn

Delay for Tulsa at Oklahoma State Advantage or Disadvantage for Pokes

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy on whether the delay of playing Tulsa was an advantage or disadvantage?

Robert Allen