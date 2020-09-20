SI.com
Pokes Report
Cowboys Fall in Updated Weekly Polls

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – After a rough outing against Tulsa on Saturday, despite picking up the 16-7 win, Oklahoma State fell in both the updated weekly Associated Press and Coaches Polls.

With the Big Ten voting to bring football back in October, the Associated Press said they wouldn’t be including the them in the updated rankings until at least next week. However, the latest Coaches Poll includes the Big Ten, which has three teams ahead of Oklahoma State, as does the SEC which features six schools in the top 25.

Associated Press

  1. Clemson - 2-0 (1)
  2. Alabama - 0-0 (2)
  3. Oklahoma - 1-0 (3)
  4. Georgia - 0-0 (4)
  5. Florida - 0-0 (5)
  6. LSU - 0-0 (6)
  7. Notre Dame - 2-0 (7)
  8. Texas - 1-0 (9)
  9. Auburn - 0-0 (8)
  10. Texas A&M - 0-0 (10)
  11. North Carolina - 1-0 (12)
  12. Miami - 2-0 (17)
  13. UCF - 1-0 (14)
  14. Cincinnati - 1-0 (13)
  15. Oklahoma State - 1-0 (11)
  16. Tennessee - 0-0 (15)
  17. Memphis - 1-0 (16)
  18. BYU - 1-0 (21)
  19. ULL 2-0 (19)
  20. Virginia Tech 0-0 (20)
  21. Pitt - 2-0 (25)
  22. Army - 2-0 (22)
  23. Kentucky - 0-0 (23)
  24. Louisville - 1-1 (24)
  25. Marshall - 2-0 (NR)

Amway Coaches Poll

  1. Clemson - 2-0 (1)
  2. Alabama - 0-0 (2)
  3. Oklahoma - 1-0 (3)
  4. Georgia - 0-0 (4)
  5. LSU - 0-0 (5)
  6. Florida 0-0 (6)
  7. Notre Dame 2-0 (7)
  8. Auburn 0-0 (9)
  9. Texas - 1-0 (8)
  10. Ohio State - 0-0 (NR)
  11. Texas A&M - 0-0 (10)
  12. North Carolina - 1-0 (11)
  13. Penn State - 0-0 (NR)
  14. Miami - 2-0 (18)
  15. UCF - 1-0 (13)
  16. Cincinnati - 1-0 (14)
  17. Wisconsin - 0-0 (NR)
  18. Oklahoma State - 1-0 (12)
  19. Michigan - 0-0 (NR)
  20. Memphis - 1-0 (15)
  21. Tennessee - 0-0 (17)
  22. Minnesota - 0-0 (NR)
  23. BYU - 1-0 (22)
  24. Virginia Tech - 0-0 (19)
  25. ULL - 2-0 (21)

Oklahoma State struggled in its season opener against Tulsa on Saturday, but they found a way to pull out a 16-7 win over the Golden Hurricane.

Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders left the game late in the first quarter with a high ankle sprain and wouldn't return for the rest of the game. Sanders finished the day going 2-of-2 for 23 yards and five carries for just nine yards.

Gundy and Co. tabbed back up quarterback Ethan Bullock as Sanders replacement, but he struggled to get anything going as Tulsa had an answer for nearly every move he made.

Bullock would finish the game going 8-of-13 for just 41 yards and one interception.

They also had an answer for the Cowboy running game until the start of the second half. Enter Shane Illingworth.

The true freshman out of Norco, CA, who missed the previous two weeks due to contact tracing and COVID-19 precautions, entered the game and provided the spark that put the Pokes over the top.

On his opening drive, he went 3-of-3 for 73 yards, including a 29-yard connection to Tylan Wallace on his first throw of the game. He'd finish the game going 4-of-5 for 74 yards.

The Cowboys open Big 12 play against West Virginia this coming Saturday in Stillwater. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 and will be televised on ABC.

Football

