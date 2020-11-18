SI.com
Oklahoma Natives And Cowboy Veterans Stoner And Schneider Share Feelings On Meaning Of Bedlam Rivalry

Marshall Levenson

Although Oklahoma has dominated the scoreboard in recent Bedlam matchups, the anticipation and excitement leading up to the game is up there with the biggest of rivalries in college football. 

As someone who was not raised into an Oklahoma State family or not having known much about OSU growing up, my feelings of the Bedlam rivalry are somewhat new and still growing. 

However, for 5th year veterans, wide receiver Dillon Stoner and offensive lineman Ry Schneider, the feelings that come with Bedlam have been at play since birth. Growing up in Oklahoma, and growing up in Oklahoma State families, they have been through thick and thin with their team when it comes to Bedlam. Both players have now experienced 18+ years of the rivalry from a fans perspective but also now have 4+ years experience of playing in the game itself. There are no two better players to talk to about what this rivalry means. 

Both of the Cowboy veterans spoke with media today after practice and this was a big emphasis of the press conference. 

"Theres just something different about this week," said Stoner. "This is special, this means a lot to me, you know being born and raised in Oklahoma, there's a lot to be said but nothing really needs to be said." 

"This is always a big game regardless of the circumstances at hand. We know how much is on the line, which makes it that much more exciting. Regardless of the scenario we're at at the time, we know this is a big game that we have to be ready for."

Stoner, being a being a redshirt senior, is preparing to play in his fourth Bedlam matchup. He was on the roster for one more but did not play in his freshman year. 

In the three he has played in, he has racked up 17 catches for 184 yards. 

Stoner was asked growing up, what his Bedlam experience was throughout the Jenks, Oklahoma, community and if it has played into his career. 

"My mom went here so I kinda grew up an OSU fan all the way through," he said. "You know it's really 50/50 [around Jenks]. It's always exciting, it's always fun, there is so much anticipation and excitement for this game, it's really hard to put in words for me."

Oklahoma States starting center, Ry Schneider, grew up in Minco, Oklahoma which happens to be closer to Norman than it is Stillwater. "I think there was more OU fans than there was OSU fans and they got quite a good record against us in history, but the ones that we did get was even better," said Schneider.

"I'm really looking forward to notching that first win, I've never been able to beat OU. so the fact that we've been close, it hurts and everything, but that just means we had stuff we needed to fix and hopefully we will improve on that."

As much as Schneider's emotions will hype the game up in anticipation and excitement, he says its important to stay grounded in your preparation and on gameday. 

"Of course its Bedlam and there's gonna be more energy and everything, but you still gotta go in and do your job. I think if you get all caught up [in the past], then you don't really perform to your best, so you gotta attack it like it's a normal game against a great opponent."

The Bedlam rivalry has become not only meaningful in terms of bragging rights between two in-state schools, but it is now, arguably, the most important game in the Big 12 conference on a yearly basis. This game especially, No. 14 vs. No.18 will play a major role in deciding who wins a trip to the conference championship. This game will also play a major role in the College Football Playoff outlook. 

The Cowboys have a chance to do what they haven't been able to do in quite some time. Knock Oklahoma out of contention for the conference. They will need the defense to continue their stellar season while also needing the offense to have their best outing of the season on the road in Norman. 

Having a bye week before this game will pay major dividends in not only the mental preparation for this game, but also from a physical standpoint as multiple players are healing up. 

This game has a very good chance to be one of the better matchups we have seen between the Cowboys and Sooners in the Bedlam rivalru

