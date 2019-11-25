Dru Brown Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – After his first start in nearly two years, Oklahoma State quarterback Dru Brown has earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors for his performance in OSU’s win at West Virginia Saturday.

“[Dru Brown] has played a lot of games,” said head coach Mike Gundy. “He has a good demeanor. He has been around a lot and has practiced a lot. He handled himself better than what I thought. I don’t know what I had based that on. He played really well, in my opinion, under the circumstances. He has been voted a captain before he even stepped on the field for the most part. That’s not easy to do. We all know the times that we are in with the transfer portal in college football. If there is a position you can justify having the guys move around: It’s the quarterbacks. If you are behind a guy, you are behind a guy. Dru has been very good for us. He was good and he was effective. He took care of the football. He processed information quickly. He managed the game; quarterbacks who manage the game can be very effective, and that’s what he did in Morgantown.”

The graduate transfer was impressive in his starting debut with Cowboys, completing 22-of-29 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions as he helped guide OSU to a seven-point road win over the Mountaineers.

Additionally, the San Mateo, California native threw a fourth-down touchdown pass on OSU’s first drive of the game, threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Dillon Stoner in the fourth quarter and completed five of his six pass attempts on third down.

He also completed 10 of his first 11 pass attempts to open the game and seven of his final eight attempts to close out the win.

It marked Brown’s first career start since his last game at Hawai’i on November 25, 2017 – 728 days prior to Saturday’s game.

This week’s player of the week honor marks the first of the season for Brown. It marks Oklahoma State’s 10th weekly conference honor of the season.

Spencer Sanders - newcomer of the week vs. McNeese.

Chuba Hubbard - offensive player of the week vs. Tulsa

Kolby Harvell-Peel - defensive player of the week vs. Texas

Chuba Hubbard - offensive player of the week vs. Kansas State

Malcolm Rodriguez - defensive player of the week vs. Iowa State

Chuba Hubbard - offensive player of the week vs. TCU

Kolby Harvell-Peel - defensive player of the week vs. TCU

Spencer Sanders - newcomer of the week vs. TCU

Kolby Harvell-Peel - defensive player of the week vs. Kansas

Dru Brown - newcomer of the week vs. West Virginia