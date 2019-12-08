Emaud Triplett Talks Class 6A-I Title and Recruiting

EDMOND – I met Emaud Triplett and his father earlier this fall as they were on my return flight from Iowa State and my connection through Denver to Oklahoma City. Emaud’s father Eric took his son after a game with Mustang to the airport on Saturday morning and flew him to Iowa State for an unofficial visit to see the Cyclones who are recruiting his son. They have also been to Baylor. What a fortunate young man to have a dad helping him like that. Oklahoma State is recruiting Emaud as well. He was at the Bedlam game on an unofficial. In the Class 6A-I State Championship Game, Emaud showed why he will be one of the top in-state players in the 2021 recruiting class.

The 5-11, 215 pound linebacker that has safety athletic skills, was especially disruptive to the upstart Jenks offense. The halftime score was 0-0, so the game became a defensive battle.

“It was, it was, and we went through some adversity,” Triplett said as he had five total tackles, four unassisted, two tackles for loss and a sack. “They made some a couple of big plays. We never sulked, just came back and played the next play and made tackles.”

On the season, Triplett finishes with 139 tackles, 49 unassisted, 8.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, and an interception. But he has also dabbled some on offense as a short yardage back. IN the Class 6A-I 14-6 win over Jenks he was needed to carry to ball. Isaiah Jacobs, a big-time running back recruit had not played since the fourth game. Sophomore Derrick Overstreet had taken over effectively, but last night he was out of the game in the first quarter.

“I mean I was happy to step up with that,” Triplett said. “Coach B (Blankenship) called on me and I knew I would be out there making plays. We had worked on it a lot in practice this week. We were kind of expecting it to happen, so we just needed to do it and execute it.”

He wasn’t as spectacular as he was on defense, but Triplett carried 13 times for 20-yards and a two-yard touchdown. The two-yard scoring run, where he pushed in, was his first touchdown of the season. Triplett is unselfish, loves his teammates, and loves the game. He was especially happy to win the state championship.

“Happy, State Champion, and I really don’t have words to add to that,” Triplett said.

Now, he exits his junior season and heads to his senior season and there will be plenty of eyes on him, especially from the college ranks. So, how long does he wait before making the push toward working toward a college destination.

“Tonight, tonight, I go back to work,” Triplett stated simply. “It’s that simple.”

Triplett has been very enthusiastic about recruiting and playing football in college. He wants to study business and maybe be an entrepreneur like his father. Emaud and his dad have also been consistent about saying that Oklahoma State is one of his top choices.