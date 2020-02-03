Emmanuel Ogbah Becomes 15th Oklahoma State Cowboy to Win a Super Bowl

STILLWATER -- Last night, as we rolled into the fourth quarter of the 54th Super Bowl, things looked pretty grim for the Kansas City Chiefs. Trailing 20-10, the Chiefs mounted an epic comeback to win their first Title in 50 years, 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers, making Emmanuel Ogbah the 15th Oklahoma State Cowboy to win a Super Bowl.

Ogbah joins an impressive list of players dating back to 1972

Antonio Smith, DE - Denver Broncos - 2016

Michael Bowie, OL - Seattle Seahawks - 2014

Russell Okung, OL - Seattle Seahawks - 2014

Billy Bajema, TE - Baltimore Ravens - 2013

Ryan McBean, DL - Baltimore Ravens - 2013

Donovan Woods, LB - Pittsburgh Steelers - 2009

R.W. McQuarters, S - New York Giants - 2008

Charlie Johnson, OL - Indianapolis Colts - 2007

Jack Golden, LB - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2003

Keith Burns, LB - Denver Broncos - 1998

John Washington, DT - New York Giants - 1991

Dexter Manley, DE - Washington Redskins - 1983, 1988

Jon Kolb, C - Pittsburgh Steelers - 1975, '76, '79, 1980

Walt Garrison, RB - Dallas Cowboys - 1972

Ogbah also marked the 27th former Cowboy to make it to the Super Bowl.

While he hasn't played since week 10 of the regular season due to a torn pectoral muscle against the Tennessee Titans, Ogbah was a major contributor to the Chiefs success leading up to that point.

Through 10 games, Ogbah had recorded 32 total tackles, 23 of which were solo stops, 5.5 sacks three defended passes and one forced fumble. With those numbers, he was on track to have one of his best seasons since joining the league in 2016.

Ogbah joined the Chiefs prior to the start of the 2019-20 season via a trade with the Cleveland Browns, the team that drafted him in 2016.

This is the final year of Ogbah's rookie contract that's worth $1.35 million, which means that he will be an unrestricted free agent going into next year. I would be highly surprised if the Chiefs didn't re-sign Ogbah the first chance they get.