Emmanuel Ogbah Becomes 15th Oklahoma State Cowboy to Win a Super Bowl
Zach Lancaster
STILLWATER -- Last night, as we rolled into the fourth quarter of the 54th Super Bowl, things looked pretty grim for the Kansas City Chiefs. Trailing 20-10, the Chiefs mounted an epic comeback to win their first Title in 50 years, 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers, making Emmanuel Ogbah the 15th Oklahoma State Cowboy to win a Super Bowl.
Ogbah joins an impressive list of players dating back to 1972
- Antonio Smith, DE - Denver Broncos - 2016
- Michael Bowie, OL - Seattle Seahawks - 2014
- Russell Okung, OL - Seattle Seahawks - 2014
- Billy Bajema, TE - Baltimore Ravens - 2013
- Ryan McBean, DL - Baltimore Ravens - 2013
- Donovan Woods, LB - Pittsburgh Steelers - 2009
- R.W. McQuarters, S - New York Giants - 2008
- Charlie Johnson, OL - Indianapolis Colts - 2007
- Jack Golden, LB - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2003
- Keith Burns, LB - Denver Broncos - 1998
- John Washington, DT - New York Giants - 1991
- Dexter Manley, DE - Washington Redskins - 1983, 1988
- Jon Kolb, C - Pittsburgh Steelers - 1975, '76, '79, 1980
- Walt Garrison, RB - Dallas Cowboys - 1972
Ogbah also marked the 27th former Cowboy to make it to the Super Bowl.
While he hasn't played since week 10 of the regular season due to a torn pectoral muscle against the Tennessee Titans, Ogbah was a major contributor to the Chiefs success leading up to that point.
Through 10 games, Ogbah had recorded 32 total tackles, 23 of which were solo stops, 5.5 sacks three defended passes and one forced fumble. With those numbers, he was on track to have one of his best seasons since joining the league in 2016.
Ogbah joined the Chiefs prior to the start of the 2019-20 season via a trade with the Cleveland Browns, the team that drafted him in 2016.
This is the final year of Ogbah's rookie contract that's worth $1.35 million, which means that he will be an unrestricted free agent going into next year. I would be highly surprised if the Chiefs didn't re-sign Ogbah the first chance they get.