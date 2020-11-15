SI.com
Pokes Report
ESPN Game Day Coming to Bedlam in Norman

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Earlier in the week it was revealed that Bedlam was get a prime time slot on ABC Televison as the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-1/4-1) will try to stay on top of the Big 12 and get much closer to the Big 12 Champioship Game against their rival No. 18 Oklahoma (5-2/3-2). A win by the Cowboys would also essentially eliminate Oklahoma from contention for Arlington the Big 12 title contest. Now, the college football day will start with Bedlam as ESPN has announced that Game Day will return to Bedlam, in this case return to Norman.

PK5_3198
Game Day is a large operation, but in 202 0 without the live crowd.Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

The popular shows most recent Bedlam stops have come in Stillwater as it has been eight-years since the program was on the University of Oklahoma campus. The last time the show as there Oklahoma lost to Notre Dame. 

It is the eighth time that the Game Day crew has been in Norman and the seventh time that the program has been in either Stillwater or Norman for Bedlam. Oklahoma claims a 6-0 record in Bedlam when Game Day is on hand. 

This is a different year for Game Day with the pandemic as the massive throngs of fans and students are not allowed. The crazy fans of Game Day are there virtually including the top signs and top fan costumes. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Davide Pollack, and Chris "The Bear" Fallica are there in person. Sometimes they are accompanied by Maria Taylor, Tom Renaldi, and/or Gene Wojciechowski. Popular former NFL punter Pat McAfee appears via remote.

PK4_2853
The Game Day cast has expanded since it was last at a Bedlam game.Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Oklahoma State will be in Norman on Saturday morning as several years as Norman added some new hotels that could accomodate road teams there to play Oklahoma. That means the possibility of a Mike Gundy interview, either live or recorded from the Cowboys hotel. 

Game time for the Bedlam game is 6:30 and, as previously mentioned, will be on ABC-TV. 

