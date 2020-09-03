It's Time to Kick It Up a Notch and We Promise We Will in Pistol Pete Corral

STILLWATER -- When I came over to Pokes Report last December and joined back up with Zach Lancaster and brought young Marshall Levenson, John Helsley, and the photo talents of Pat Kinnison with me, I promised all of the subscribers we had at our previous home they would get a year of coverage at our new location without paying a dime.

We're coming up on that as Pokes Report actually started a year ago. In the last year, first Zach, and then Marshall, John and myself have delivered the same great coverage of Oklahoma State sports that we had in the past. Honestly, with the tools that we have available through SI/Maven and with the assist of a couple of the most trustworthy and dedicated people I have ever worked with in the collegiate online network business in Scott Kennedy and Ben Beachler, I feel our output has been better.

Zach Lancaster has become one of the top correspondents on Oklahoma State basketball and recruiting. Marshall Levenson has elevated to the title of Recruiting Director and is aces on coming up with the exclusives on Oklahoma State football recruits and their thoughts and decisions. John Helsley brings that long-time perspective of a beat reporter and columnist on Oklahoma State sports. As for me, I think I can honestly say that no reporter is closer of more informed on Oklahoma State football.

We have been pumping out the content over the past 10 plus months, even during the pandemic, with plenty of exclusives, breaking stories and generally out-producing the competition. Starting Sept. 8 the Pistol Pete Corral will become the location that you will see the exclusive content of Pokes Report/SI+. We will still have plenty of free content, probably 80 percent of our material will be free, but the stories and videos that you can only find here will be on Pistol Pete Corral.

SI+ launches on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and the cost of being with us in the Corral will be just $5.99 per month and i will include a free subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine. It will also include a direct line of communication to each one of us. You post a comment or a question that you want us to see and respond to. Remember, chats? We intend to bring those back. That happens only in Pistol Pete Corral. This is where you will find recruiting scoop and interviews with recruits. We do more than any single school site that I know of. Inside stories that are not out on social media and everywhere else will be in the Pistol Pete Corral.

In the football preview Sports Illustrated had Oklahoma State ranked No. 10 initially and now have the Cowboys ranked No. 7 after the conference defections.

I really don't think I need to write this again, but for the Cowboys fans that still have a distaste for Sports Illustrated, the publication and all of it's holdings are on it's second owner since "The Dirty Game" series that was published. All of the people involved in that project from writers Thayer Evans and George Dohrmann to the editors involved have all been fired and let go a long time ago.

I'm proud that we have made Pokes Report one of the best and one of the most popular college sites on the Maven/SI Network. I am pushing for us to continue that and make it so that you feel the $5.99 you pay monthly for coverage of our Cowboys is the best purchase you make.

The video I placed at the top of this story is Trace Ford on his improvement. I chose that video because I want our staff to work like Trace Ford and keep showing the leap off the page explosive production that Ford is giving that Oklahoma State defense.

We appreciate you choosing us and we will continue to work hard to make you happy with the experience that you get from Pokes Report.