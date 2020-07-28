Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Two Big 12 Schools Look Like They Have Finalized Their Football Schedule

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- With the news of the NCAA giving out blanket permission slips for college football teams to play on "zero" week Saturday, Aug. 29, it appears the Big 12 schools needing to add to and finish out their schedules following the Big Ten and Pac-12 suddenly falling back to playing conference games only during this COVID-19 threatened season. 

We know that in order to clear some space inside the schedule for those "just in case" situations where players could test positive for the coronavirus that both Oklahoma and Kansas have moved their first games to the zero week and Aug. 29. Oklahoma will play their opening opponent originally scheduled for Sept. 5 in Missouri State. Kansas lost their opening opponent in New Hampshire when they cancelled their season for the fall. KU will now host Southern Illinois in the opener. 

Oklahoma State is said to have their eyes on scheduling their make up for Oregon State, which pulled out of the game in Stillwater scheduled for Sept. 3 on Thursday as part of the Pac-12 elimination of non conference games. As it turns out, Oregon State, who promised to make good later on the return for the Cowboys visit to Corvallis in the 2019 opener, could end up helping the Cowboys. There is said to be a discussion of BYU coming to Stillwater and in return Oregon State would make a future trip to Provo to play the Cougars. BYU lost five games in the Big Ten/Pac-12 move including the first four on their schedule. 

Oklahoma State's deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg is the schedule master for football and has done an excellent job. He is keeping information on this situation close to the vest. However, Pokes Report has learned that Weiberg, head coach Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State want the cushion inside the schedule that comes with playing in zero week. 

TCU, which was supposed to open their season on Saturday, Sept. 5 at California,is now said to have a handshake deal, but not a signed contract to play UNLV in Las Vegas. It is not certain if that game would be played in the new Allegiant Stadium which will be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV, or in Sam Boyd Stadium, the old home of the UNLV football team. There is some thought that the Raiders want to play the first game in Allegiant Stadium.

Either way, it should be interesting as the game will be the first for former Oklahoma State running backs coach and Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo as head coach at UNLV. Also, TCU quarterback Justin Rogers transferred from Fort Worth in January to play for UNLV. That is very interesting. 

Iowa State has filled in their opening, which was for the second Saturday and the annual rivalry with Iowa. Instead of traveling to Iowa City, the Cyclones will host Ball State, which lost a game scheduled for the same day at Michigan.

“As we make every effort to keep our staff and players healthy in these challenging COVID-19-related times, it should be an advantage to avoid team travel the first month of the season,” athletics director Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “There’s no question our guys like to play in , as we’ve won 11 of the last 14 games there,” Pollard said. “We remain hopeful that we can host fans this season, and the Ball State game will be a bonus for those with season tickets."

We continue to wait and see what comes up for the Cowboys.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: NCAA Issues Waiver Allowing All FBS Schools to Play in August

According to a report from Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, the NCAA has issued a blanket waiver allowing all FBS programs to play week 0 games in August

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Offers Rising In-State 2023 Prospect

Mike Boynton and Co. have extended an offer to rising 2023 in-state prospect Jeremiah Johnson out of Putnam City North in Oklahoma City.

Zach Lancaster

The Search for a Season Opening Opponent

Oklahoma State football looking to secure their first opponent for the upcoming season.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Basketball Offers a Pair of 2022 Prospects from Arkansas

Mike Boynton and Co. extend another two offers in the 2022 class to guard Javion Guy-King and big man Kel'el Ware, both out of Arkansas

Zach Lancaster

Chris Carson Makes NFL Top 100 Players of 2020 List

For the first time in his NFL career, former Oklahoma State running back Chris Carson makes the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020 list

Zach Lancaster

Fall Sports? Skepticism Grows

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, skepticism grows about the upcoming football season.

John Helsley

Pokes in the Pros: Thomas Hatch Makes Major League Debut

A trio of former Cowboy baseball stars helped get the MLB's Opening weekend started with a bang, including the first Major League start for pitcher Thomas Hatch

Zach Lancaster

Versatility and Talent Make Marshall a Key Junior Prospect in the Midlands

Kansas prep defensive end Jalen Marshall is a very talented prospect in the class of 2022.

Robert Allen

Gunnar Gundy Plays Well in His Only Football Game for this Year

Stillwater quarterback Gunnar Gundy is using a different calendar to start his college career, so his only game was the All-State contest.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Extend Two New Offers This Week

The Oklahoma State Cowboy football staff extended two new offers this week, one to a 2021 offensive lineman and one to a popular 2022 linebacker

Marshall Levenson