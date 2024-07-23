Former Oklahoma State RB Jaden Nixon Transfers to Western Michigan
After three seasons at Oklahoma State, former Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon has found a new home at Western Michigan.
Nixon appeared on the Broncos' roster after initially entering the transfer portal in December following a third season in the Pokes running back rotation.
While the Frisco Lone Star (TX) product had a decent year in 2023, tallying 320 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, Nixon would likely be buried on the depth chart once again with Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II returning to OSU for another season.
Additionally, Kasey Dunn and company added former Arkansas and Tulsa Union (OK) running back AJ Green and former Indiana bruiser Trent Howland over the offseason to help add depth to the position group. While Green is likely going to miss the majority the 2024 season with an undisclosed leg injury, Howland and Gordon could be a solid veteran duo in the new-look Big 12.
For Nixon, the change of scenery gives the Dallas-area product a fresh start and the opportunity to earn more touches than Oklahoma State's offense would be able to give him this season. In three years with the Cowboys, Nixon racked up 815 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.
One of the biggest moments of Nixon's career in Stillwater came with just over three minutes left against BYU last season, when the 5-foot-10, 185-pound tailback caught a swing pass behind the line of scrimmage and ran through a tackle on fourth down to pick up a crucial first down that helped OSU secure a victory and a berth in the conference title game.
Coming out of high school, Nixon was a 3-star prospect, choosing the Pokes over Tulsa, UTSA, North Texas, Nevada and others.
