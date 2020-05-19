Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

APR Release Brings Good News For Oklahoma State

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – Four Oklahoma State teams achieved perfect single-year scores of 1,000 on the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate (APR) and the Cowboy football program tied for the Big 12 lead with a multi-year score of 979, it was announced today.

OSU’s perfect scores for the 2018-19 academic year were turned in by the men’s and women’s golf teams, the women’s tennis team and the women’s basketball team. As for Cowboy football, its multi-year rate of 979 ties for 21st among all football programs from Power Five schools nationally and represents its second-highest mark on record since the NCAA began tracking data in 2004-05, trailing only the 982 multi-year score from last year.

For Cowboy golf, it marked the seventh straight year that the program achieved a perfect single-year APR and it was the 14th time in a possible 15 years that the 11-time NCAA champions have accomplished that feat. The OSU women's golf program hit 1,000 for the fourth straight year and for the sixth time in the last eight years. The women’s tennis team was perfect for the fifth time in the last seven years and the Cowgirl basketball program achieved its second perfect score.

With a single-year APR of 976, the men’s basketball team was OSU’s most improved, finishing 82 points higher than it did a year ago.

From a multi-year perspective (the combined APR of the last four academic years), the men's and women’s golf teams are Oklahoma State's best, as both have perfect scores of 1,000. Other standout performers with a multi-year APR of 980 or better include soccer (986), softball (984), women’s track and field (983), women’s cross country (982) and men’s cross country (981).

Six OSU sports demonstrated a positive trend by either matching or surpassing their multi-year rate from 2017-18, led by the women’s basketball program, which jumped 12 points from a 957 in last year’s data to a 969 this year. The 969 turned in by coach Jim Littell’s squad was the program’s third-highest mark on record.

The APR holds institutions accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes through a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete for each academic term.

Teams must earn a four-year APR of 930 to compete in championships, and every team at Oklahoma State is comfortably above that marker.

Oklahoma State Academic Progress Rate Data

Sport
2018-19
Multi-Year Rate

Baseball

981

970

Men's Basketball

976

957

Men's Cross Country

940

981

Football

960

979

Men's Golf

1000

1000

Men's Tennis

966

978

Men's Track and Field

980

976

Wrestling

962

966

Women's Basketball

1000

969

Women's Cross Country

977

982

Women's Golf

1000

1000

Softball

970

984

Soccer

968

986

Women's Tennis

1000

974

Women's Track and Field

978

983

Big 12 Football Academic Progress Rate Data

School - Multi-Year Rate

  • Oklahoma State - 979
  • Iowa State - 979
  • Kansas State - 978
  • Baylor - 974
  • Texas - 974
  • Oklahoma - 965
  • Kansas - 960
  • West Virginia - 960
  • TCU - 959
  • Texas Tech - 949
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE THREAD: TaylorMade Driving Relief With Fowler and Wolff

TaylorMade Driving Relief with Oklahoma State favorites Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

PFF Ranks Teven Jenkins as Top Returning Big 12 Tackle

There's no doubt that Oklahoma State is returning an insane amount of talent for the 2020 season, and the offensive line is no different with Teven Jenkins returning.

Zach Lancaster

New Area Honors other Pokes in the Pros

New area in Oklahoma State football honors pros like Adarius Bowman and Rodney Harding

Robert Allen

Big 12 Not Voting Monday on When to Bring Student-Athletes Back is a Solid Move

Big 12 Presidents met on Monday, May 18, 2020 and are considering options on student-athletes and teams

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

OSU's win at Nebraska in 2007 was more than memorable

OSU's win at Nebraska in 2007 was more than memorable

John Helsley

Sporting News Releases Preseason Top 25 Rankings, Cowboys Listed High

The 2020 season for Oklahoma State football is a highly-anticipated one with several high-caliber players returning on both sides of the ball. Monday, the Cowboys were included in another preseason ranking as a result.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State A Part of ESPN's Future Rankings

Oklahoma State makes an appearance on ESPN's college football future overall power rankings list.

Zach Lancaster

Great Advertisement for Rickie's New Irons Right Up Until the Extra Hole

Rickie Fowler's new set of irons worked well in their debut in the TaylorMade Driving Relief

Robert Allen

Oregon State Still Committed to Being in Stillwater on Sept. 3 for Opener

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy expects Oregon State to be ready for opener.

Robert Allen

TaylorMade's Driving Relief Event Raises Millions for COVID-19 Relief

In a battle between the present, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson, and future of the PGA Matthew Wolff, there was millions of dollars raised for COVID-19 relief with a great day of golf.

Zach Lancaster