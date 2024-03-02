How 2024 Rule Changes Could Affect Cowboy Football
Some new rules could impact how Oklahoma State performs in 2024.
OSU is coming off a 10-win season for the second time in three years and hopes to make it three of four next season. But with a few changes to how the game is played, Mike Gundy’s team will need to adjust.
The Cowboys, notorious for their up-tempo offense under Gundy, might have a new look for play calls next season. The NCAA is adopting the helmet communication system that has been in the NFL for years.
The system allows staff to communicate with one player on the field until the play clock hits 15 seconds and communication shuts off. Compared to OSU’s system of coaches with different colored clothing giving hand signals and using signs, OSU’s up-tempo style could be perfected with smoother playcalling and a veteran group.
The use of tablets should also improve the Cowboys' approach. Players and coaches can look at film from the game in real-time on the sidelines and at halftime.
The adjustments that players can make by reviewing film and seeing how to take advantage of their opponent are a step up from what college football has seen in the past. Although the OSU offense will surely benefit from the tablets, the defense might see the most significant change.
Last season, OSU defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo was undeniably a second-half team. Thanks to the adjustments it made in the halftime locker room, OSU’s defense looked like a completely different group in some second halves.
If Nardo and his staff can communicate and show their players how they can adjust sooner, the Cowboys could turn into that dominant group earlier in games.
The implementation of a two-minute warning will also affect the Cowboys, specifically Gundy’s time management. However, how much that change will impact the Cowboys remains to be seen.
Going into his 20th season as OSU’s head coach, Gundy has more changes to adapt to as he hopes to lead his alma mater to its first College Football Playoff appearance
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.