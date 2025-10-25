How to Watch Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech: Kickoff Time, TV and Odds
Oklahoma State is set for another matchup in Big 12 play.
This season has been a roller coaster ride for the Cowboys, but they keep waiting to go back up. Effectively on a free fall since their win against UT Martin to open the season, OSU might reach its lowest depths this week against one of the Big 12’s top teams.
In the Cowboys’ first trip to Lubbock since 2021, they will be playing the best Texas Tech team in well over a decade. After the Red Raiders suffered their first loss last week, they will be looking to bounce back and become the latest team to get an easy win over OSU.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (1-6, 0-4 Big 12) vs. No. 14 Texas Tech (6-1, 3-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m.
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPNU
Commentators: Justin Kutcher, Dustin Fox
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Texas Tech -37.5
Total Points: Over/Under 54.5 points
Moneyline: OFF
All odds via ESPN Bet
OSU hasn’t beaten an FBS opponent since September 2024 and hasn’t beaten a Big 12 opponent since November 2023. With neither of those streaks appearing likely to end at any point this season, Texas Tech could be ready to secure a win with a huge margin of victory.
For OSU to stop that from happening, it will need to carry some of the momentum it built last week. With improvements in a handful of areas, OSU was able to make some strides and keep its matchup with Cincinnati within striking distance.
However, considering that OSU’s encouraging game was a 32-point loss on homecoming, it might be in for a rude awakening in Lubbock, even if things go somewhat well. For Texas Tech, it will be instrumental to bounce back in a big way after falling to Arizona State.
If the Red Raiders can make their mark early, the Cowboys might be left without much hope after just a few minutes, which happened to them at Oregon earlier this season. Finding a way to keep this one close would be a solid consolation prize for being officially knocked out of bowl contention.
While OSU might have some optimism it can stay within striking distance, Texas Tech could have too many weapons for the Cowboys to overcome.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.