How to Watch: Oklahoma State at Kansas

STILLWATER -- Another Oklahoma State football game is finally upon us, this time in Lawrence, KS against Les Miles and the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cowboys are coming off a 27-13 win over West Virginia in the Big 12 opener last weekend. A few of the main story lines to come out of the win over the Mountaineers were freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth got his first career start, senior running back LD Brown is making a lot of noise this year and the defense is showing that they could be one of the best units in the country.

It'll be interesting to see if redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders will be back this weekend against the Jayhawks after suffering a high ankle sprain in the opening game against Tulsa, or if Illingworth will get the nod.

We'll find out soon enough if those story lines will continue tomorrow, so let's check out all the ways you can follow along with the action tomorrow!

Oklahoma State at Kansas | 2:30 p.m. | Oct. 3, 2020 |David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

TV: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Mike Golic and Quint Kessenich

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Robert Allen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius Ch. 83, XM Ch. 83 and Internet Ch. 83

(The info below was provided by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

In the Rankings

OSU is ranked in both the AP Top 25 (No. 17) and the Amway Coaches Poll (No. 19). Including 2020, OSU has reached the top 15 of the AP poll at some point in 11 of the past 13 seasons. OSU has also seen a top 10 ranking in the AP poll at some point in eight of those 13 years. Although the College Football Playoff rankings won't be released until later in the year, it is worth noting that OSU has appeared in the CFP rankings four of the past five seasons entering 2020. Kansas is not ranked.



The Series

Saturday's game marks the 71st meeting between Oklahoma State and Kansas, with the series dating back to 1923. The 2020 season also marks the 11th consecutive year the teams have met. OSU owns a 39-29-2 all-time series advantage, including a 22-15-1 advantage in games played in Lawrence. OSU has won 10 straight games against the Jayhawks, as well as 15 of the past 16 in the series. OSU has won eight straight games in Lawrence, with the latest road loss coming in 1994. A win Saturday would extend the longest win streak for either team in the series. It would also give OSU 11 straight wins vs. Kansas to match its longest win streak against one opponent in school history. OSU's record 11-game streak was set vs. Kansas State from 1947-62. The only other 10-game win streak came against Central Oklahoma from 1908-1922. Coach is 11-1 in his career against Kansas, while KU coach Les Miles is 0-1 in his career against OSU. Miles coached at Oklahoma State from 2001-04, compiling a record of 28-21. Saturday's game marks the second time in Oklahoma State history that it has faced a former head coach, with first coming last season against Miles.