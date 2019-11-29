How to Watch: Oklahoma State-Oklahoma

STILLWATER -- It's crazy to think, but it seems like the football season just started last week and we're already to the final game of the regular season. BUT, it's Bedlam and it's the game that everyone looks forward to all year long!

Due to demand, Bedlam tickets are always tough to come by. So, if you can't make it out to Boone Pickens Stadium for the game, or if you need the details for your tailgate, don't worry because I've got all the info you need to enjoy Bedlam from wherever you are!

Bedlam | Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma | 7 p.m. CT | Nov. 30, 2019 | Boone Pickens Stadium

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Brock Huard and Bruce Feldman) You can also streak the game with FOX Sports GO on your computer, tablet or Apple or Android devices.

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Robert Allen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius (Ch. 83), XM (Ch. 83) and Internet (Ch. 83)

Internet Radio: http://okla.st/osutunein

Weather: As of Friday, Nov. 29 at 12:40 p.m. CT, the weather forecast for Saturday's Bedlam game is a high of 61 degrees, with a low of 33 degrees in the evening into the night with zero precipitation.

(Notes provided by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

In the Rankings

Oklahoma State is No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 21 in the coaches poll this week. Entering 2019, OSU had reached the top 15 of the AP poll at some point in 10 of the past 11 seasons. OSU had also seen a top 10 AP ranking at some point in eight of the past 11 seasons. A win Saturday would likely extend that streak. OSU was voted 21 in last week's College Football Playoff rankings, marking its highest CFP ranking of the season. The Cowboys have appeared in the CFP rankings four of the past five seasons. Oklahoma was voted No. 7 in the AP and coaches polls this week. They were No. 9 in last week's CFP rankings.



The Bedlam Series

Saturday's game is part of the all-sports Bedlam Series between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. The Bedlam Series is calculated by straight wins and losses in head-to-head competition. In sports where there is no head-to-head matchup, the Big 12 Championship final standings are used. Oklahoma State has won the overall Bedlam Series in five of the past six years and holds a 4-0 lead so far this season. A look at this year's results to date:





Saturday's game marks the 114th meeting between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in football, with the series dating back to 1904. The 2019 season also marks the 110th consecutive year the teams have met, with OU owning an 87-19-7 all-time advantage and a 39-7-5 advantage in games in Stillwater. Coach Mike Gundy is 2-12 in his career against Oklahoma, while OU coach Lincoln Riley is 2-0 against the Cowboys.



Oklahoma State from a Distance

Oklahoma State is 8-3 this season, marking the 10th time in the past 12 years the Cowboys have won at least eight games. OSU has won each of its past four games to mark its longest win streak this year. The story of the season so far has been the emergence of Heisman Trophy candidate Chuba Hubbard, who leads the nation in nearly every statistical rushing category, including rushing yards, rushing yards per game, all-purpose yards, yards after contact (via Pro Football Focus) and more. His average of 166.5 rushing yards per game is 13.3 more than second-place Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin. Hubbard's rushing yards through 11 games are better than six of the 12 running backs to win the Heisman Trophy since 1980. Defensively, the Cowboys have put together their best performances over the past four games, forcing 10 turnovers and holding opponents to an average of 20 points per game. Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has made his case for All-America honors, ranking No. 3 in the FBS in passes defended and No. 5 in the FBS with five interceptions this season. On top of that, he set an OSU single-game record with six pass breakups at Iowa State, which also ties for the highest single-game total of any player in the FBS.

An Oklahoma State win would:

• Mark the ninth time in the past 12 seasons it has won at least nine games.

• Make it 9-3 in its past 12 games vs. opponents ranked in the top 25 of the AP poll.

• Mark 's ninth career win over an AP top-10 opponent and the 20th in OSU history.

• Give it two straight wins over AP top-10 teams and make it 3-1 in its past four games vs. top-10 teams.

• Make it 7-1 in its past eight games at Boone Pickens Stadium.

• Make it 5-1 at home this season, giving it its best home record in the past three seasons.

• Make OSU 45-13 at Boone Pickens Stadium since the start of the 2011 season.

• Give it five straight wins to mark its longest win streak in a season since 2016.

• Mark its first win over OU since 2014 and its third since 2011.

• Improve it to 34-13 in its past 47 games and 48-19 in its past 66 games.

• Improve 's record in Big 12 games to 78-51.

• Improve it to 59-30 in Big 12 Conference games since 2010.