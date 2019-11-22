How to Watch: Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

STILLWATER -- For Oklahoma State football, Thursday certainly didn't go the way anyone thought it would. The news broke yesterday that redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders had surgery on his thumb and is sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The good news is that Oklahoma State has a more-than-capable replacement for Sanders in redshirt senior Dru Brown. Brown arrived on campus in the summer of 2018 and has patiently waited for his time to shine.

Everyone's going to get the chance to see what Brown can do on Saturday against West Virginia, who will also be starting a relatively new quarterback. The only difference is that Oklahoma State has at least one game tape on Jarret Doege. WVU will have to go back to Brown's time at Hawaii to find any game tape. Sure, Brown put up some decent numbers, but it was behind a horrible offensive line. I'm excited to see what he can do behind a capable line and the best running back in the nation beside him.

Now, can't make it to Morgantown for Oklahoma State's game against WVU? Don't worry, because we've got all the details for you to follow along with the action from wherever you are!

11 a.m. CT | Nov. 23, 2019 | Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)

TV: ESPN2 (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)

Streaming: WatchESPN - You can stream the game from a computer, phone or tablet by signing in with your television provider

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker on play-by-play, John Holcomb on color analysis and Robert Allen on sidelines)

Satellite Radio: Sirius (Ch. 206), XM (Ch. 207) and Internet (Ch. 967)

Internet Radio: http://okla.st/osutunein

Line: As of 10:43 a.m., Nov. 22, 2019, Oklahoma State is 6.0 point favorites

Oklahoma State enters this game 7-3 on the season, 4-3 in Big 12 and is looking to extend their win streak to four games. As for WVU, they enter this game 4-6 on the season, 2-5 in Big 12 play and snapped a five-game losing streak with their 24-20 win over Kansas State.

Before the season started, all anyone had heard was that the quarterback battle was a tight race. Both Spencer Sanders and Dru Brown can run and throw the ball very well. Well, as we all know, Spencer won the job and hasn't looked back.

With Spencer out, we're going to get our first look at the Dru Brown era and see how it matches up. The good thing? Brown has the nation's best running back in the back field with him, along with the No. 8 rushing offense and the No. 9 total offense in the country.

The Pokes also enter this game averaging almost 37 points per game, good for No. 16 in the country.

On the defensive side off the ball, Oklahoma State enters this game with a ton of confidence. The Cowboy defense has been a main contributor to the last three wins having created 10 turnovers, with the lion's share coming from safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, who's hauled in four interceptions and recovered one fumble in those three games.

As for West Virginia, they enter this game with the No. 114 ranked total offense in the country(328.6 yards per game ), the No. 129 rushing offense(76.7 rushing yards per game) and the No. 112 scoring offense( 21.4 points per game.

On the defensive side, they rank as the No. 86 total defense (allowing 421.0 yards per game), the No. 74 rushing defense (allowing 167.1 rushing yards per game) and the No. 101 passing defense (allowing 253.9 yards per game).

Those numbers bode well for Oklahoma State as they enter this game with the No. 1 running back in the country, Chuba Hubbard. Thursday night, Hubbard was also named to both the Doak Walker and Walter Camp semifinalist lists.

Hubbard's on pace for the sixth-best rushing season in FBS history, as well as setting a season Big 12 rushing record. He's the FBS leader in rushing yards (1,726), yards per game (172.6), yards per carry (min. 20/game) and all-purpose yards.

Combine that with the fact the weather is supposed to be miserable on Saturday, lower 50s and raining, Oklahoma State should have success running the ball rather than through the air.