Oklahoma State
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Hubbard a Semifinalist for Walter Camp and Doak Walker Awards

Zach Lancaster

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was honored by two national football awards Thursday as he was named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and one of 10 semifinalists for the 2019 Doak Walker Award.

Hubbard is one of six running backs included on the Walter Camp list and he is the only underclassman running back. He’s one of just two underclassmen on the Doak Walker list.

Leading the nation in nearly every statistical rushing category, Hubbard has made a strong case for both awards.

With three games remaining on the schedule, Hubbard is on pace to finish with 2,244 rushing yards, which would rank sixth in FBS history and set a Big 12 Conference record.

Hubbard’s 10-game total of 1,726 rushing yards is greater than the 10-game totals of three of the past four running backs to win the Heisman Trophy and greater than eight of the past 12 running backs to win the Heisman since 1980.

He leads the FBS in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, yards after contact (via Pro Football Focus), all-purpose yards per game and rushes of at least 20, 30. 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 and 90 yards.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year is voted on by the 130 FBS head coaches and sports information directors. A list of five finalists will be announced on December 5, and the winner will be announced on ESPN’s SportsCenter on December 12. The 2019 Player of the Year will be recognized along with the Walter Camp All-America team at the Foundation’s national awards dinner on January 18, 2020 at Yale University’s Lanman Center.

The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast their votes after this week’s games and three finalists will be named November 25. The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast a second vote to select the 2019 award recipient, who will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12 on ESPN.

Joe Burrow, QB, Senior, LSU

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Sophomore, LSU

AJ Dillon, RB, Junior, Boston College

JK Dobbins, RB, Junior, Ohio State

Travis Etienne, RB, Junior, Clemson

Justin Fields, QB, Sophomore, Ohio State

Justin Herbert, QB, Senior, Oregon

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Sophomore, Oklahoma State

Tyler Huntley, QB, Senior, Utah

Jalen Hurts, QB, Senior, Oklahoma

Cee Dee Lamb, WR, Junior, Oklahoma

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Junior, Clemson

Micah Parsons, LB, Sophomore, Penn State

Kyle Pitts, TE, Sophomore, Florida

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Junior, Clemson

Devonta Smith, WR, Junior, Alabama

D’Andre Swift, RB, Junior, Georgia

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Junior, Wisconsin

Antoine Winfield, DB, Sophomore, Minnesota

Chase Young, DE, Junior, Ohio State

LeVante Bellamy, Senior, Western Michigan

A.J. Dillon, Junior, Boston College

J.K. Dobbins, Junior, Ohio State

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Junior, LSU

Travis Etienne, Junior, Clemson

Kenneth Gainwell, Freshman, Memphis

Chuba Hubbard, Sophomore, Oklahoma State

Xavier Jones, Senior, SMU

Zack Moss, Senior, Utah

Jonathan Taylor, Junior, Wisconsin

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Lands Third Commitment in 2020 Class

Zach Lancaster
0

Oklahoma State has picked up a commitment from power forward Montreal Pena out of Arlington (TX) Martin. Read more.

Report: Spencer Sanders Out After Thumb Surgery

Zach Lancaster
0

ESPN and News 9's Dusty Dvoracek is reporting Spencer Sanders is out after having surgery to repair a thumb injury

Pokes Prepare for MAC Match Up Against Western Michigan

Zach Lancaster
0

The Western Michigan Broncos are coming to Stillwater for a non-conference showdown

OSU Climbs One Spot in Updated CFP Polls

Zach Lancaster
0

Oklahoma State has moved up one spot in the updated College Football Playoff Poll following the win over Kansas

20 Cowboys Named to Academic All-Big 12 Team

Zach Lancaster
0

20 Oklahoma State Cowboy football players earned Academic All-Big 12 honors on Tuesday

Trace Ford is Having a Better-Than-Expected Freshman Season

Zach Lancaster
0

Oklahoma State freshman defensive end Trace Ford is having a great freshman season

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: Official Game Thread

Zach Lancaster
28 0

Official game thread for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas.

Cowboy Football Notebook: Gundy Wraps Kansas, Looks Ahead to West Virginia

Zach Lancaster
0

Mike Gundy hit on the win over Kansas one last time before moving on to looking ahead to West Virginia

Game Details Announced for Bedlam

Zach Lancaster
0

The game details for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma Thanksgiving weekend have been announced.

Kolby Harvell-Peel Earns Third Big 12 Weekly Honor

Zach Lancaster
0

The Oklahoma State sophomore safety has earned his third Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors of the season