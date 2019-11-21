Hubbard a Semifinalist for Walter Camp and Doak Walker Awards

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was honored by two national football awards Thursday as he was named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and one of 10 semifinalists for the 2019 Doak Walker Award.

Hubbard is one of six running backs included on the Walter Camp list and he is the only underclassman running back. He’s one of just two underclassmen on the Doak Walker list.

Leading the nation in nearly every statistical rushing category, Hubbard has made a strong case for both awards.

With three games remaining on the schedule, Hubbard is on pace to finish with 2,244 rushing yards, which would rank sixth in FBS history and set a Big 12 Conference record.

Hubbard’s 10-game total of 1,726 rushing yards is greater than the 10-game totals of three of the past four running backs to win the Heisman Trophy and greater than eight of the past 12 running backs to win the Heisman since 1980.

He leads the FBS in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, yards after contact (via Pro Football Focus), all-purpose yards per game and rushes of at least 20, 30. 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 and 90 yards.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year is voted on by the 130 FBS head coaches and sports information directors. A list of five finalists will be announced on December 5, and the winner will be announced on ESPN’s SportsCenter on December 12. The 2019 Player of the Year will be recognized along with the Walter Camp All-America team at the Foundation’s national awards dinner on January 18, 2020 at Yale University’s Lanman Center.

The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast their votes after this week’s games and three finalists will be named November 25. The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast a second vote to select the 2019 award recipient, who will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12 on ESPN.

Joe Burrow, QB, Senior, LSU

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Sophomore, LSU

AJ Dillon, RB, Junior, Boston College

JK Dobbins, RB, Junior, Ohio State

Travis Etienne, RB, Junior, Clemson

Justin Fields, QB, Sophomore, Ohio State

Justin Herbert, QB, Senior, Oregon

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Sophomore, Oklahoma State

Tyler Huntley, QB, Senior, Utah

Jalen Hurts, QB, Senior, Oklahoma

Cee Dee Lamb, WR, Junior, Oklahoma

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Junior, Clemson

Micah Parsons, LB, Sophomore, Penn State

Kyle Pitts, TE, Sophomore, Florida

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Junior, Clemson

Devonta Smith, WR, Junior, Alabama

D’Andre Swift, RB, Junior, Georgia

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Junior, Wisconsin

Antoine Winfield, DB, Sophomore, Minnesota

Chase Young, DE, Junior, Ohio State

LeVante Bellamy, Senior, Western Michigan

A.J. Dillon, Junior, Boston College

J.K. Dobbins, Junior, Ohio State

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Junior, LSU

Travis Etienne, Junior, Clemson

Kenneth Gainwell, Freshman, Memphis

Chuba Hubbard, Sophomore, Oklahoma State

Xavier Jones, Senior, SMU

Zack Moss, Senior, Utah

Jonathan Taylor, Junior, Wisconsin