Hubbard Named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is one of 22 college football student-athletes to be named to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, announced Wednesday by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and Allstate Insurance Company.

Hubbard was selected to the team after the founding of his non-profit organization, Your Life, Your Choice, which is aimed at helping children and adolescents who face difficult circumstances. He has also volunteered in the community in several other ways, including hospital visits, elementary school visits, help with youth activities and more.

The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native is also a two-time recipient of the OSU Academic Achievement Award, was included on the Dean's Honor Roll for the Fall of 2019 and holds a grade point average better than 3.0.

The team is in its 29th annual season and honors those “who make outstanding contributions in the areas of volunteerism and civic involvement. The individuals embody the true spirit of teamwork and giving back through commendable acts of kindness.”

There are several criteria for inclusion on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, including that the student-athlete must be a junior or senior, a player who has made significant on and off the field contributions, a candidate for graduation, a player who has made a commitment to volunteerism by donating time and energy to serve others, free of any felony charges or criminal activity and cannot have previously been a member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

A voting panel comprised of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, former college football coaches and college football media selected 11 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision, 11 players from the Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the NAIA and one honorary head coach.

Now through Nov. 22, fans can go to ESPN.com/Allstate to vote once a day for the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain.

The AFCA and Allstate work to ensure members of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team receive acknowledgement. Previous recognition has included a web page on ESPN.com, national and local media coverage, social media content and recognition at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Trevor Lawrence - Clemson University

Rakavius Chambers - Duke University

Trenton Gill - NC State University

Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State University

Treyjohn Butler - Stanford University

Elijah Hicks - University of California, Berkeley

Luke Fortner - University of Kentucky

Adam Shibley - University of Michigan

Teton Saltes - University of New Mexico

Chanse Sylvie - University of Oklahoma

Sam Ehlinger - University of Texas

Combined Divisions (FCS, II, III & NAIA)

Mike Delich - Bethel University (Minn.)

Alexander Findura - Bloomsburg University

Jacob Norris - Chadron State College

Tyler Bradfield - Grand Valley State University

DaShawn Simon - Howard University

Stephen Stokes - North Carolina Central University

Chris Backes - Saint John’s University (Minn.)

Jackson Ross - University of Chicago

Steven Spirakis - University of Rochester

Andrew Whitaker - Washington University in St. Louis

Jace Neugebauer - William Penn University

Honorary Head Coach

Neal Brown - West Virginia University