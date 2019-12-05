Hubbard Named Walter Camp Finalist

STILLWATER -- Chubba Hubbard's stock continues to rise as he was tabbed a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Thursday afternoon.

Along with Hubbard, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor were also named finalists.

This nomination goes right along with Hubbard being named a Doak Walker Award finalist, the award for the nation's top running back. Hubbard was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday afternoon.

Hubbard had the best season from a running back we've seen in a long time. The sophomore out of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada finished the regular season with 1,936 yards, which lead the nation, and checked in behind Barry Sanders as the best rushing season since Barry's record-setting season in 1988.

Hubbard checked in at No. 1 in the FBS in quite a few categories including rushing yards, rushing yards per game, all-purpose yards and all-purpose yards per game among others.

As head coach Mike Gundy mentioned in his post-game press conference following the Bedlam game, Hubbard was at football practice today, but he did not participate in full drills.

He went through warm ups, as well as some drills on the sidelines, but his participation was limited to give his body some much-deserved rest.

Should Hubbard win the Walter Camp trophy, he become the second Oklahoma State Cowboy in school history to do so, joining running back Barry Sanders who was the first Cowboy to win the award back in 1988, the same season in which he won the Heisman Trophy.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award is voted on by the 130 FBS head coaches, as well as the sports information directors for each of the FBS programs. The winner will be announced on the 6 p.m. edition of ESPN's SportsCenter on Dec. 12, and the trophy will be presented at the Walter Camp Foundation's 53rd annual national awards banquet on Jan. 18 at Yale University's Lanman Center.