If You Could, Who Would You Take from Monday Night?

STILLWATER -- It's a very mythical concept because Division I College Football does not allow for trades, although the NCAA transfer portal is getting very close to a waiver wire. The only aspect of that portal is the players waive themselves, but you might find it amazing how many coaches would privately say they don't mind a large number of players leaving their program to go in the portal. The best of college football will be on display on Monday night when the favored LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers for the national championship. If you could make a trade or acquire a player from one of the Tigers to bolster the Cowboys loaded roster for next season, who would you choose?

Marshall Levenson, a native of Louisiana and an LSU fan, and your's truly decided to pluck five players off the College Football Playoff National Championship participants rosters to add to the Pokes loaded roster chock full of returning players for the 2020 season.

We had rules and criteria for our selections. First, you could not pick a senior or a player you know virtually for sure is going to declare early for the NFL Draft. It does no good to take a player that is not going to be eligible for next season. Second, you have to justify your selection. You can't just take a player and say because he is really good. You had to explain why he would fit into the plan for the Cowboys next season.

Robert Allen's Five Picks

LSU - #79 Lloyd Cushenberry III, OC, 6-4, 315, Jr. Carville (Dutchtown H.S.) La.

This is simple. Oklahoma State lost their starting center in senior Johnny Wilson. I know that Ry Schneider returns and he can play and has played center and guard. The Cowboys also have Josh Sills arriving as a graduate transfer from West Virginia and Sills, a very talented lineman, has played guard and is capable of playing center. Cushenberry is a veteran center and a really good one. His presence would help make the Cowboys offensive line even better and allow Schneider and Sills to focus on the guard position.

Clemson - #23 Lyn-J Dixon, RB, 5-10, 190, So., Butler (Taylor County), Ga.

Lyn-J Dixon of Clemson on the run in the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State was recruited heavily by Oklahoma State. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Images

When Dixon was a senior at Taylor County High School I can remember days in recruiting where Oklahoma State running backs coach John Wozniak was there at Taylor County along with a group of coaches from Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, and just about everybody else. Dixon looked at Oklahoma State because of their offense and the tradition of running backs. The back starting ahead of him at Clemson, and likely heading to the NFL, Travis Etienne also considered Oklahoma State. I looked at LSU back-up Chris Curry here as well, but Dixon fits the Cowboys, which is why Wozniak spent so much time in Georgia. Curry is a year younger, but Dixon is the better fit. If Chuba Hubbard comes back it won't make that much difference as there is L.D. Brown and Dezmon Jackson there to provide quality depth. Deondrick Glass is making strides to jump in the picture. However, if Chuba decides to leave for the 2020 NFL Draft then Dixon could be a huge assist.

Clemson - #8 Justyn Ross, WR, 6-4, 205, So., Phenix City (Central), Ala.

Honestly, Oklahoma State probably doesn't need a receiver. I'm really excited about the progress of guys like Braydon Johnson, C.J. Moore, Langston Anderson, and L.C. Greenwood. I also know how good an athlete Tyrell Alexander is, The Pokes have to find somewhere for him to play. With Tylan Wallace coming back and he will command huge focus from defensive coverage. If you were to have a player like Ross or Terrace Marshall from LSU, who I also considered, then opposing defenses would be in massive conflict. The Cowboys may be able to influence that with who they have, but Ross is already recognized.

LSU - #72 Tyler Shelvin, NT, 6-3, 346, So., Lafayette (Notre Dame), La.

As a former linebacker there is no position that I appreciate more than a huge inside technique defensive lineman. Those guys are worth their weight in gold and 346 pounds of gold has the value of many third world countries. Shelvin is a beast. I have watched him play and complimented his influence to my teammate at Pokes Report and an LSU fan in Marshall Levenson. Shelvin's stats are solid, no sacks, but I promise you he has influence many of the sacks the Tigers have this season. He is also a two-gap run protector up front and keeps those opposing offensive linemen off the linebackers to make plays.

LSU - #24 Derek Stingley Jr., CB, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge (Dunham), La.

Oklahoma State learned they for sure have a senior cornerback and a three-year returning starter in Rodarius Williams at one corner as Williams confirmed his return on Twitter on Jan. 10.

I love Tanner McCalister, who started at safety in the Texas Bowl but has played corner, told me he will move back to add depth for next season. Sophomore Thomas Harper returns with experience having played corner as a true freshman last season. However, the position is a little light on the roster, so why not add another Louisiana native that played for LSU as a true freshman and earned All-American status with six interceptions and look at that punt return average of 9.7-yards a return. He has two more seasons before he can consider the NFL.

Marshall Levenson's Five Picks

Im going to be honest, being from Louisiana and being a lifelong LSU fan, I will have an LSU bias in this list but the picks are legitimate are among some of the best players in the country.

LSU - #24 Derek Stingley Jr., CB, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge (Dunham), La.

If there has ever been an 18 year old who was physically ready for the NFL, it would be Stingley and there’s no question about it. As a 17 year old prospect, Stingley ran a 4.30 forty yard dash, had a 42 inch vertical, and could lock down any player that stepped in front of him.

College has been no different, shown by being the highest graded corner by PFF, as a true freshman, the first time that has ever been done. Stingley was a 2019 First-Team All-American (AFCA, AP, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, SI Sporting News, USA Today). As a true sophomore next season, Stingley will be arguably the best defensive player in the country. There is not a soul on any team that would opt to not add him to their roster.

LSU - #72 Tyler Shelvin, NT, 6-3, 346, So., Lafayette (Notre Dame), La.

Tyler Shelvin chases the Ole Miss quarterback this season and has a lot to do with most Tiger sacks. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Images

One position I look at for the Cowboys that could use the most help right now is the interior defensive line and why not add one of the largest in the country? Shelvin sits in the middle of the defensive line at 6’3 and a quite large 350 pounds. The largest lineman Oklahoma State has is 30 pound lighter and what is extremely impressive about Shelvin is that he one of the more agile and quick interior lineman in the country. Those attributes with his size and overall nasty play style make up one of the biggest mismatches in all of college football.

LSU - #1 Jammar Chase, WR, 6-1, 200, So., Harvey (Rummel), La.

Like Robert said, Oklahoma State probably doesn't need a receiver but just imagine Chase and Tylan Wallace lining up on the same field. In all honesty it would be similar to what LSU is witnessing this year with their wideouts, complete dominance of every defense they have faced. Wallace and Chase would give you a Biletnikoff winner and Biletnikoff finalist and two likely first rounders in next years draft. With the national championship left, Chase has racked up 1,559 yards (2nd nationally) with 18 touchdowns (1st nationally).

Clemson - #3 Xavier Thomas, DE, 6-2, 265, So., Florence (IMG Academy), SC

You can never go wrong with a young dominant edge rusher. Pair him with Trace Ford on the other side of the line and you create havoc in the backfield. Thomas has racked up 66 total tackles with 5.5 sacks with 4 pass breakups so far in his young career. He came out of high school as the #3 player in the nation and is in line to be one of the best edge rushers in the nation next year and will be a major commodity for Clemson. 6’2.5 and 265 pounds with speed and power scares any offensive lineman. Oklahoma State will need to find a second defensive end other than Trace Ford and will most likely look to it’s youth for help but thinking about Thomas is fun too.

LSU - #36 Cade York, K, 6-2, 189, Fr., Prosper (Prosper HS), TX



Cade York kicks a field goal in a win over Ole Miss this season. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Images

This one will not very exciting for fans but a reliable and dominant kicker is extremely important to a team. With Amendola being a redshirt senior, a new kicker will have to be found soon. York, a true freshman has not disappointed, becoming the most productive freshman kicker in LSU history with 21 field goals and an SEC single-season record for points by kicking with 146. He connected on 21-of-26 field goals and 83-of-87 PATs for LSU including 4 kicks of 50+ yards. Kickers are not normally exciting to watch but I must admit I enjoy watching his leg boom field goals.

I have to admit that Marshall got me on his last pick. Oklahoma State has a vacancy at kicker and I forgot all about it. Good pick Marshall! - Robert

Now, this is all mythical and Oklahoma State fans should love their players, but we all know how the NFL works and a player that is a nemesis one season can be a favorite the next. We just went hypothetical with this. Have fun with it and even watch on Monday and pick your own favorites you wouldn't mind seeing wearing orange and black.