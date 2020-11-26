Cowboys Will Be Down a Quarterback in Illingworth for Texas Tech Game

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has had a number of their players already have COVID-19 but our sources at Pokes Report had informed us those numbers did not include two of the Cowboys quarterbacks in starter Spencer Sanders and back-up Shane Illingworth. Now, Illingworth has reported that he has tested positive and will miss the upcoming game with Texas Tech. The news was first reported by Scott Wright of The Oklahoman and then Pokes Report confirmed it through Illingworth himself. The freshman quarterback reported that he is feeling fine and has no symptoms thus far.

Illingworth is from Norco, Calf. and came in late in the third quarter of the opening game with Tulsa and he completed 4-of-5 passing for 79-yards and led the Cowboys to 13 points and the 16-7 win. Illingworth then started the two games against West Virginia and Kansas and led Oklahoma State to win and completed 32-of-44 passing for 404-yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Illingworth also appeared in last Saturday's 41-13 loss at Oklahoma and went 5-of-21 for 71-yards with a 15-yard touchdown pass to cowboy back Logan Carter.

Illingworth came in during Bedlam and threw for the Cowboys only touchdown. Bruce Waterfield - Oklahoma State Athletics

Oklahoma State tests for COVID-19 three times a week as do all Big 12 teams by conference protocols. The Cowboys usually test on Sunday or Monday, again on Tuesday or Wednesday, and then on Friday mornings the day before the game. Illingworth's absence will leave Oklahoma State with starter Spencer Sanders and the back-up would be junior college transfer Ethan Bullock of San Francisco City College who did play against Tulsa and was 8-of-13 for 41-yards with an interception.

Other quarterbacks on the Oklahoma State roster include former Tulsa Union quarterback Peyton Thompson, veteran back-up and red-shirt sophomore Shaun Taylor, and freshman baseball pitcher Nolan McLean.