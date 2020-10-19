SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Cyclones Defense is also an Attention Getter for Cowboys

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Ask anybody in the Big 12 over the last several seasons, when most of the experts in college football were pontificating on how there was no defense played in the Big 12 Conference, where the defense was coming from? The answer was Iowa State and their defensive coordinator Jon Heacock. Now, just about every school in the conference has copied a portion of the Iowa State playbook and the defensive theme of "rush three, drop eight" has become universal. As Oklahoma State prepares for Iowa State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Stillwater, Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy sees some movement in the Cyclones on defense, just some.

"They're the same. They play back and they've adjusted," Gundy explained on Monday when asked about the defense most people point to as some sort of cryptonite for Big 12 offenses. "They're not playing as much four techniques, they're playing more five-techniques now to try to increase their ability to rush the quarterback on non passing downs. They look a little bit more like what Baylor was running last year with some of the coverage stuff and some of the five techniques. But just an outsider looking in their thought process is to stay back and not give up big plays. You know you have to rush the football against them. If you can't rush the football with the way their safeties and rover and all them are sitting way back there, you can be in for a long day."

Gundy is right. You had better be able to establish the run and make the Cyclones play honest. If they stop the run with the light box then you're receivers are going to think they are in rush hour traffic all afternoon. What Gundy means about the five techniques is playing a three-deep coverage and keeping more defenders close and available to break and add to the pass rush. They showed in the Oklahoma game they are willing to blitz more. Against TCU they only blitzed 11 times on 88 snaps. In the Oklahoma game they blitzed 30 times on 73 snaps. Their favorite blitz, although they mixed it up including combo blitzes, was bringing a corner. That empties a short zone.

"This year they're going to play their base, which is their rush three, five under, three deep, and then there's times they'll blitz you," Gundy added. "They'll bring in five or six people and play the same zone behind them and just leave a zone vacant and see if the quarterback can find it. Probably cause of simplicity, easier to coach, I guess. Again, I'm just an offensive guy looking in, so you're either playing soft zone or they're coming after you."

The Cyclones have elite defenders at each level as upfront Jaquan Bailey is a handful and he has 3.5 sacks and 6.0 tackles-for-loss. Sophomore defensive end Will McDonald is benefitting from the attention given to Bailey and he has 4.5 sacks. Nose tackle Eyioma Uwazurike is as hard to block as it is to promounce his name and he has 3.5 tackles-for-loss. 

"They are really good upfront and our tackles will have to do a good job, which I know they will," Cowboys right guard Hunter Woodard said to Pokes Report last week. "They are good upfront but their linebackers are good and we have to get vertical push up to those linebackers for us to be successful. This will be a challenge."

Rose_Mike20OU_1
Linebacker Mike Rose (23), shown against Oklahoma is a key player defensively for Iowa State.Iowa State University Athletics

At linebacker for Iowa State, Mike Rose and Jake Hummel are both averaging 7.5 tackles per game. In the secondary, Greg Eisworth is the leader at strong safety and nickel Isheem Young will miss the first half of the game as the result of a targeting penalty late in the win over Texas Tech. 

So, is the rush three, drop eight really the cryptonite for spread and up tempo offenses?

"I think there's some truth to what you said. Defenses have seen what's happened in this league for the last eight years and they've rallied and done some things differently," Gundy said to another reporter inquiring on Monday's Zoom conference with the head coach. "Particularly playing coverage guys considerably deeper than they did four or five years ago. The statistics have changed because of what you're seeing in the other conferences across the country, where people have migrated to those conferences that are running what the country would call 'Big 12-style offenses' now in other conferences. Those numbers are getting run up and so that's why the defensive statistics have changed so much in the last two years."

It is why Oklahoma State must be balanced this Saturday. The run keeps the secondary honest and grabs their attention. The pass keeps the secondary and linebackers thinking explosive plays and preventing Tylan Wallace from doing what he did to them early in the game last season in Ames. When they rush three you'd better make hay with Chuba Hubbard, LD Brown, and company. When they bring more, then pass protect and find those receivers. 

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iowa State's Unique Tight End Attack vs. Oklahoma State Aggressive Defense

Oklahoma State and Iowa State meet as one of the early battles of best in the Big 12 football

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Game Details for Oklahoma State's Halloween Showdown with Texas

Game details for Oklahoma State's Halloween showdown with Texas have been announced by the Big 12.

Zach Lancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

Having Two Talented Quarterbacks Forces Iowa State to Plan for Both

With an extra, unplanned open week, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has had ample time to get back to full health. However, the play of Illingworth this season has forced opposing teams to have to prepare for two different quarterbacks.

Zach Lancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

Oklahoma State Updates COVID-19 Numbers; Zero Active Cases in Athletic Department

Oklahoma State athletics updated the weekly COVID-19 numbers on Monday and there are zero active cases within the athletic department as of Oct. 18.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

2021 Texas Linebacker Features Oklahoma State In Newly Released Top Three

2021 Pleasant Grove linebacker Nickolas Martin names Oklahoma State in top three

Marshall Levenson

by

Kansas cowboy

One Of Top JUCO Offensive Linemen Caleb Etienne Includes Cowboys In Final Three

Butler C.C. offensive lineman includes Oklahoma State in his final three along with Houston and Texas Tech

Marshall Levenson

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Watching College ESPN GameDay Shows Big 12 Missed Out with Nothing for the "Bear"

The Big 12 left Oklahoma State and others hanging and their conference off the grid on Oct. 17

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboys Climb in Weekly Polls After Second Open Week in a Row

Oklahoma State football rose in both of the updated weekly polls for the second-straight week despite having a second open week in a row

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Cowboy Baseball Working Hard inside O'Brate and Holliday's Former Roommates are in the World Series

Oklahoma State baseball head coach Josh Holliday loves working with his team and watching the major league playoffs.

Robert Allen

Flashback Friday: The First Time Oklahoma State Football Dealt With A Pandemic

This is not the first time Oklahoma State has dealt with game cancelations due to a pandemic. The first was back in 1918 when the team was forced to miss some games due to an influenza outbreak.

Marshall Levenson

by

Grumble