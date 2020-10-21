Springfield Makes Rapid Rise to Scholarship and Starting Status

STILLWATER -- Last season when I came across the name of Jake Springfield, a recruited or preferred walk-on for Oklahoma State I went to the video. I always pick sometime late in the spring or during the summer to put together the list of new walk-ons and do some study to see what the prospects are they will help out. Some of them I know in that I saw them play in high school. Others, it is a guessing game. All of them are generally good players and usually had options for scholarships at lower Division I or at least Division II NCAA schools or junior college.

A year ago when I went to my Hudl account to check out Jake Springfield from Flower Mound, Texas I saw where he had played against my alma mater, W.T. White High School in Dallas. The Longhorns uniforms closely resemble the University of Texas, the same burnt orange and white colors. When I played I noticed that was one reason opponents would get fired up to play us. In my day we were a constant playoff team and often a district champion, that was over 40-years ago. I couldn't help it, I watched Springfield play my old school first.

"It was my first start on varsity my junior season," Springfield told me when I mentioned my viewing.

His first start, he tore up every defender he confronted in the game. In a slang offensive line description, "he kicked butt." If that was his first start, then the question begged for his head coach, offensive coordinator, and offensive line coach; what the heck were they thinking? Springfield didn't miss a start after that. His video showed him consistently winning his battles and often times, crushing opponents.

He comes to Oklahoma State because his sister Sydney played softball here recently for the Cowgirls. His grandparents, Tom and Venita, his father, Tom, Uncle, Chris, and aunt, Carrie Wilson, all attended Oklahoma State.

At 6-5, 310-pounds now, and not much smaller when he showed up, Springfield had promise.

"It's been a fun journey, but quick, as you said," agreed Springfield. "Three months ago I was a walk-on working out in the summer and just trying to prove myself. I finally got my opportunity and it's been great. All the media has been new to me. A lot of people started noticing me and saying hi to me, but it has been really fun."

Really fun when you go on scholarship, which he did after rising to second team on the offensive line in the summer and fall camp. He was the guy that got to here former walk-on and current Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin announce his ascension to the scholarship ranks.

The more dramatic part of that announcement and day came right after the celebration with teammates when he called his parents.

"That was definitely amazing and I facetimed my mom and both my parents were in the car, so they were already sitting down," Springfield described the conversation. "My dad told me that it was well deserved and I think he kind of knew it was coming because he always had the attitude that, 'you have to go up there and prove yourself' and I finally got to do it. My mom was crying and it was amazing."

Jake Springfield (61) celebrates with the offensive line for the Chuba Hubbard touchdown against Tulsa. It was Springfield's second game appearance as he played in mop up time against McNeese State as a freshman. Bruce Waterfield - Oklahoma State University Athletics

It was about to get even more amazing as Springfield went from back-up to starter in the blink of an eye in the season opener with Tulsa. Oklahoma State is 3-0 with Springfield having been on the field for all but the first half against Tulsa and the fourth quarter of the Kansas win. Now he is preparing for his greatest test so far, Iowa State and a defensive line that has 13 sacks and over 15 tackles for loss.

"They (Iowa State) are definitely stout upfront and (Bailey) will be the biggest defensive end that I will face this season," Springfield said of the Cyclones defensive line and JaQuan Bailey. "We have a good game plan going in and we have to trust our coaches, trust our teammates."

Jake Springfield in his first games this season against Tulsa. © Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

That trust is something that has been worked on and improved and maybe the biggest development on the positive side during the over 100-year nearly unprecedented double bye weeks. With Springfield inserted in the middle of the first game at right tackle and then moving to left tackle with Hunter Woodard inserted to right guard as that duo joined veterans Teven Jenkins (right tackle), Ry Schneider (center), and Josh Sills (left guard) this three weeks of practice has been like a second fall camp to establish the chemistry and five guys working as one needed in an offensive line.

"Oh definitely, we use this time to get better at our technique and get in a good game plan," Springfield responded. "We are working together better and have good practices over the bye weeks."

Springfield is improving by the minute and it is fair to expect better offensive line play this Saturday, but it had better be because this will be one of the better defensive lines that Oklahoma State has played in some time.