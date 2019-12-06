Oklahoma State
Redshirt Freshman Corner Enters Transfer Portal

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- For the third time since the end of the regular season, an Oklahoma State football player has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Redshirt freshman corner JayVeon Cardwell in the latest Cowboy, joining corner Xavier Player and cowboy back Grayson Boomer.

Cardwell, a 6-0, 175-pound corner, is out of Cibolo (TX) Steele, the same high school as Xavier Player. Cardwell saw action in three games this season, Oregon State, McNeese and Kansas, but failed to record any stats.

His freshman season, he only saw action in the Missouri State game before redshirting for the season, but didn't record any stats.

While Oklahoma State isn't losing any production from the corner room, in either Cardwell or Player, these are two huge blows. Following this season, corner was going to be thin without the loss of Player or Cardwell, but this puts corners coach Tim Duffie in a rather peculiar position.

That's five players that won't be on the roster following the bowl game: A.J. Green, Kemah Siverand, Bryce Balous, and now Player and Cardwell.

That leaves just five corners on the roster, should redshirt junior Rodarius Williams decided to return for his senior season.

Duffie is bringing in three corners in the 2020 class: Korie Black out of Waco (TX) Connally, Jabbar Muhammad out of DeSoto, TX and Jordan Reagan out of Bixby, OK. These three go towards replacing the graduation seniors, but not the two that's left the roster in the past week.

In a pinch, safety Tanner McCalister could shift down to corner as he played corner in high school.

It'll be interesting to see how Oklahoma State handles this situation moving forward.

Comments

Football

