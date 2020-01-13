Long Overdue, Jimmy Johnson Goes in Pro Football Hall of Fame

STILLWATER -- As the halftime show for the NFC Divisional game between Green Bay and Seattle began at the FOX Sports studio in Los Angeles, the President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, David Baker came out to make a presentation, one long overdue. Former Oklahoma State head coach Jimmy Johnson will be part of the 2020 Class in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He joins as the 328th member in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, becoming the third former Oklahoma State Cowboy in the HoF as he joins running backs Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas.

He's also one of five former Cowboys in the College Football Hall of Fame along with Lynn "Pappy" Waldorf, Bob Fenimore, Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas.

As you can see in the video above, it was an incredibly emotional moment for Johnson, as well as his former quarterback Troy Aikman who was up in the booth at Lambeau Field.

"The only thing I can think of is all the assistant coaches that have worked for me, all the great players that played for me, they're the reason I'm here," Johnson said during the FOX halftime show. "This is so special to me because when you've put in the work that we put in, it's nice to know people appreciate it."

Jimmy Johnson was the head coach at Oklahoma State from 1979 to 1983, his first head coaching job. During his time in Stillwater, Johnson posted a 30-25 record, as well as a 24-14 win over a 20th ranked Baylor team in the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1983.

This was the final game at OSU for Johnson as he left for the head coaching vacancy at the University of Miami where he became a part of the Decade of Dominance, as well as win a national championship in 1987.

Johnson left Miami to become the head coach for the Dallas Cowboys where he won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1992 and 1993, beating the Buffalo Bills in both games.

Johnson would finish he college career with an 81-34-4 record, and his NFL career with an 80-64 overall record.