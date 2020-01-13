Pokes Report
Long Overdue, Jimmy Johnson Goes in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- As the halftime show for the NFC Divisional game between Green Bay and Seattle began at the FOX Sports studio in Los Angeles, the President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, David Baker came out to make a presentation, one long overdue. Former Oklahoma State head coach Jimmy Johnson will be part of the 2020 Class in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He joins as the 328th member in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, becoming the third former Oklahoma State Cowboy in the HoF as he joins running backs Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas.

He's also one of five former Cowboys in the College Football Hall of Fame along with Lynn "Pappy" Waldorf, Bob Fenimore, Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas.

As you can see in the video above, it was an incredibly emotional moment for Johnson, as well as his former quarterback Troy Aikman who was up in the booth at Lambeau Field.

"The only thing I can think of is all the assistant coaches that have worked for me, all the great players that played for me, they're the reason I'm here," Johnson said during the FOX halftime show. "This is so special to me because when you've put in the work that we put in, it's nice to know people appreciate it."

Jimmy Johnson was the head coach at Oklahoma State from 1979 to 1983, his first head coaching job. During his time in Stillwater, Johnson posted a 30-25 record, as well as a 24-14 win over a 20th ranked Baylor team in the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1983.

This was the final game at OSU for Johnson as he left for the head coaching vacancy at the University of Miami where he became a part of the Decade of Dominance, as well as win a national championship in 1987.

Johnson left Miami to become the head coach for the Dallas Cowboys where he won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1992 and 1993, beating the Buffalo Bills in both games.

Johnson would finish he college career with an 81-34-4 record, and his NFL career with an 80-64 overall record.

Gundy Hires Tim Rattay as Quarterbacks Coach

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has hired former Louisiana Tech quarterback, assistant coach, and Washington Redskins assistant coach Tim Rattay as his new quarterbacks coach

Robert Allen

by

Official Poke

Cowboys Need Seniors to Lead

OSU veterans at the core of slump

John Helsley

by

NorthDFWPoke

Cowboys Defeat Bears in First Home Dual of 2020

Oklahoma State wrestling notched its second conference win of the season as they defeated Northern Colorado.

Pokes Report Staff

Cowboys Hoops Notebook: Offensive Woes Continue in Loss to TCU

Oklahoma State's offensive problems continue as they drop their third-straight Big 12 game

Zach Lancaster

by

Mojo52

Phillips Pretty Good Judge of Coaches, Clemson also Copies Cyclones

Former Oklahoma State athletic director Terry Don Phillips hired Dabo Swinney as Clemson head coach

Robert Allen

Cowgirls Sweep Tennis DH to Open Spring Season

Oklahoma State's 11th-ranked women's tennis team sweeps a doubleheader to start the season

Pokes Report Staff

Chuba Delays Decision a Few Days

All-American running back Chuba Hubbard will take a few more days to make his big decision between the NFL and coming back to Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

by

72Cowboys

Report: Cowboy Receiver Patrick McKaufman Enters Transfer Portal

It's being reported that Oklahoma State receiver Patrick McKaufman has entered the transfer portal. Read more.

Zach Lancaster

by

Robert N. Allen

If You Could, Who Would You Take from Monday Night?

Robert Allen and Marshall Levenson give their picks of who they would add to Oklahoma State from either LSU or Clemson

Pokes Report Staff

Dekelvion Beamon Gives Pokes Second Pledge for Class of 2022

Shreveport Huntington defensive back Dekelvion Beamon is the first verbal commitment in the 2022 football recruiting class for Oklahoma State

Marshall Levenson