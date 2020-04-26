How Does J.K. Dobbins to Baltimore Affect Justice Hill?

STILLWATER -- In the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins with the 55th pick.

The Ravens felt that Dobbins should've been picked up sometime in the late first round. So, by all accounts, it was a fantastic pick for the Ravens. Dobbins broke the single-season rushing record for the Buckeyes this past season with 2,003 yards, surpassing the great Eddie George, who rushed for 1,927 yards in 1995 when he won the Heisman Trophy. Dobbins also moved to second all-time in career-rushing yards for Ohio State with 4,422 yards, trailing only Archie Griffin who holds the record with 5,589 yards.

But what does this pick mean for former Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill? Hill was drafted by Baltimore in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent his rookie season as a back up. He carried the rock 58 times for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He also hauled in eight receptions for 70 yards.

I think the pick of Dobbins is going to affect the entire running back room in Baltimore. Mark Ingram, the starting running back, turned 30 this past December and is under contract for the next two seasons but his getting up there in age for a running back. As for back up Gus Edwards, he's set to become a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

Dobbins will most likely serve as Ingram's back up this upcoming season, as Baltimore works to turn him into Ingram's replacement.

But as Robert Allen wrote about after Justice was drafted, he's a one-man lightning and thunder operation. Hill was working his way up the totem pole throughout the season and while he didn't get any starts his rookie season, his 295 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns was a solid start to his career.

Just take a look at his first career touchdown that came in week 16 against the Cleveland Browns.

Justice is a strong, fast and shifty back that proved he has what it takes to compete at the next level. He's also a threat out of the backfield catching the ball, something that's going to be play into Hill getting more looks in his sophomore season.Oklahoma State fans knew that he could make it following his solid career in Stillwater. Hill finished with 632 carries for 3,539 yards and 30 touchdowns.

The great news for Hill, in a four-man running back room, is that Baltimore loves to run the ball. This past season, they broke a 41-year 16-game single-season NFL rushing record with 3,296 yards. While it's going to be difficult to top that, I believe that Justice will be playing a prominent role in the upcoming season.