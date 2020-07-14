Oklahoma State Lands Three-Star Texas Receiver

STILLWATER -- A day after Oklahoma State lost a commitment in the 2021 class, they pick up another one. John Paul Richardson, a three-star receiver out of Ridge Point in Missouri City, TX, took to Twitter to make the announcement official.

Richardson brings the Cowboys' commitment number in the 2021 class back up to 11 and he's the fourth receiver in the class.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Richardson told Robert Allen. “I just feel like throughout the entire process, coach [Mike] Gundy and coach [Kasey] Dunn just did an outstanding job recruiting me. Whenever I went up to Stillwater a couple of weeks ago, really felt at home and even though we weren’t able to come into contact with the coaches, my family and I had the opportunity to walk around the campus and it just felt like home and that pretty much sealed the deal for me.”

In talking with Richardson, his decision came to down regional rivals in Arkansas and TCU, but he chose the Cowboys because they were his first Power Five offer and because of his relationship with the coaching staff.

“Oklahoma State was my first Power Five offer,” said Richardson. “I remember sitting in sixth period, I get a text from coach Gundy telling me to give him a call. I was like ‘Oh my God,’ it was crazy. Just really from that point on, [Oklahoma State] was just consistent in their recruitment of me and I just really appreciated their attitude towards me. It just feels like a great fit for me and I just couldn’t be more excited.”

Through this point in his recruiting cycle,Richardson has receiving over 20 offers. School included in those offers are Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Ole Miss, TCU, Tulsa and Virginia Tech among others.

When Oklahoma State offered Richardson back in January, head coach Mike Gundy told him he reminded him of current Cowboy Dillon Stoner. Well, when you take a look at his measurables and stats, it's easy to see why.

He checks in at 6-0, 180-pounds and as a junior, Richardson hauled in 38 receptions for 707-yards, an 18.6 yards per catch average and five touchdowns. He also ran for 191-yards on 24 carries and six touchdowns. Oh, and to add to his stats, he went 2-for-3 passing the ball for 12 yards and a touchdown.

For his efforts last season, Richardson earned First Team All-District 20-6A honors at wide receiver.

In the offer story Pokes Report put up in January, Robert Allen described Richardson as the football equivalent to a gym rat. One of the main reasons Richardson loves football and works at it so much is he's the son of former Texas A & M and Houston Oilers quarterback Bucky Richardson.

"It is an advantage," John Paul said of having his dad with a football background like he does. "He's always talking to me about being a tough guy and to be ready to do whatever it takes and do what you can to help your team."