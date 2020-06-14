Pokes Report
Jordan Reagan Ready to Report in Third Wave of Cowboy Football Players

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- There was a method to Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy's plan. Gundy was as eager as any coach in the country to get his athletes back on campus. He knew there would be positive tests for the coronavirus and he knew it would take time to work the COVID-19 out of his program. Student-athletes with existing medical situations like off season surgery and rehab needs were brought in first. The second wave was more depth chart oriented, players on the top two lines of the depth chart, specialists, and freshmen with a high chance of playing early. Now, here comes the remaining team members allowed in as workouts are limited to 110 players. Bixby, Okla., freshman defensive back Jordan Reagan is in that group. 

"I'm pretty anxious to get there and see my teammates in person and build some bonds with them," Reagan told me last week before a workout at Victory High School in Tulsa. 

Reagan 4
Reagan shown last season in an early season win at Jenks. Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report reporter and photographer

Reagan, a major factor as a Tulsa World All-Metro performer for the Spartans in their back-to-back runs for Class 6A-II State Championships, really stood out in his junior season with 32 tackles and three interceptions, one returned for touchdown. He has more than desired size for a college corner at 6-2, but is thin at 175 pounds. As a senior, Reagan found his side of the field a lot more quiet as quarterbacks threw away from him after that strong junior season. 

The state championship was great, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened. Reagan finished up his senior year of academics and earned his diploma online. No graduation and no senior prom and for athletes no track and spring sports. Rob Glass sent workouts programs and advice, but harder for incoming freshmen to get a feel for all of that.

"I've tried to go the field and get some footwork stuff in like this," Reagan explained. "It really helps, workouts like this. The gym closed, but it's re-opened and I've been going to the gym everyday, basically that's it." 

This was part of Derek Rasmussen's F3 Quarterback Training and there is instruction for the defensive backs and all kinds of older players around. College players like his new Oklahoma State teammate Demarco Jones from Tulsa and Booker T. Washington High School. Even a Tulsa native from Jenks and NEO A&M and Utah State in Darwin Thompson, who earned a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Snapshot_78
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson working out with the young guys and wearing a weighted vest. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

"I think it helps a lot and it shows you how talented people are and gives you a taste of where you are going to be in college or even after college," explained Reagan. "It is just good to see it and be prepared."

The competition is good and as Monday and June 15 approach, Reagan is thinking about what he wants to get done. I asked him, if he is looking for immediate playing time or looking to get bigger, stronger, and ready for his college future?

Reagan 3
Reagan is anxious to get started with his Oklahoma State career. Oklahoma State University football

"Honestly, I just want to get the plays down and get them right," Reagan answered with modesty. "I want to get bigger and stuff, but mainly I want to get the mental side of things."

He hasn't declared, but Reagan believes he will wind up with a major in the Business School. He's just hoping his schooling this summer with younger and older players organized with some good coaching will serve him well as he becomes part of phase three of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reporting for the hopeful 2020 season. 

