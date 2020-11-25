The Player's View, It's Worth Noting as Oklahoma State Prepares to Rebound against Texas Tech

STILLWATER -- So many of the opinion on Oklahoma State football and their loss in Bedlam to Oklahoma last week are issued by fans on social media, by media on their outlets like radio, television, and internet. How about the player's view? That doesn't get out there so much with limited access between player's and media.

The game was bad. Nobody is debating that. The Oklahoma State coaches and players look at it with the same frustration and disappointment as fans do. The difference, is the player's don't give up, give in, or rip into each other. They can't. A team is only a team as long as the people involved stay engaged and reliant with each other.

Nobody on the Oklahoma State team showed that vocally as well as offensive lineman and West Virginia transfer Josh Sills. Sills has become 100 percent Cowboy in a hurry and despite having to move around and play more at tackle, a position that he is not as strong at.

Sills is the guy you want as a teammate.

"It's frustrating from my part of how many people bash my all teammates and my coaches. The reality is the only thing they see is what we do on Saturdays and that is what we get judged on," Sills said. "We don't get judged on the other 9-or-10 months where we're up here at 6:30 a.m. doing stations and early morning workouts with Rob Glass or early morning workouts (stadium steps) on Fridays. They don't see that. It is truly a year round sport. That's what makes our bond as teammates so strong because we are around each other everyday. We around each other more then we are anybody else. At the end of the day I don't care what anybody has to say about me and my teammates because of what we go through on and off the field."

He kept going in his statement pledging his devotion to teammates for the future.

"At the end of the day anyone from this football team could call me and I don't care if it is 6:30 in the morning, two in the morning, or 3 or 4:30 in the afternoon, I would drop whatever I'm doing and be there as fast as I could," said Sills of his dedication to his teammates.

Sills is working toward playing on Sundays and while guard and even center would likely be his best positions, he moves to tackle, both tackles with all the injuries and the need to fill out the offensive line with all the adversity.

"It's nothing different for us, musical chairs is an understatement for us," Sills expressed about the offensive line. "I couldn't be more proud of the guys that have stepped up, especially the young guys and the old guys leading. It has been a tough year and we've had a lot of adversity, but I think we've dealt with it well. We had a really, really good practice today, The motto around here is we're hungry. We got slapped in the mouth and I know there are a lot of guys that don't take to kindly to that. We want to come out and prove to ourselves and everybody else that is not who we are."

Josh Sills is one of those guys that all Oklahoma State fans should be glad is a Cowboy.