Cowboys Lose Receiver Coach Kasey Dunn to UNLV

STILLWATER -- With reports out of Las Vegas on Twitter indicating that the Cowboys longest tenured position coach, assistant head coach and receivers coach Kasey Dunn, heading to Las Vegas to UNLV to join friend and newly named Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo as his offensive coordinator. I had to check it out. I found Dunn sitting on a big chair in his office talking to Oklahoma State vice-president Kyle Wray just reminiscing. Dunn actually told me after confirming the news was true that he had spent a lot of time thinking about memories since he accepted the position.

Dunn in completing his ninth season at Oklahoma State and his time in Stillwater started with him coaching Justin Blackmon to the Biletnikoff Award and part of a staff that led the Cowboys to the 2011 Big 12 Championship and number three national ranking along with a win over Stanford in the Fiesta Bowl that Blackmon and one of his walk-on receivers in Colton Chelf played a huge role in. Lots of memories that include James Washington, Marcell Ateman, Chris Lacy, Tylan Wallace, Dillon Stoner, and more. Dunn will have the chance to make a few more before he moves on.

"I'll be coaching at the bowl game (Texas Bowl)," Dunn told me. "Coach (Gundy) said it was okay and I told him I wanted another chance to be with the guys. I'm appreciative that he is letting me do that."

Dunn always wore that sweaty faded hat and at practice an old faded hoddie and sweats everyday. Dunn is a creature of habit and doing the right things and that made his receivers better. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Dunn came to Oklahoma State with loads of experience having coached for receivers and tight ends at San Diego State and then cornerbacks at his alma mater Idaho and New Mexico. He coaches special teams at TCU in 2003. He then moved on at Arizona coaching running backs and he also coached running backs in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks for two seasons after he spent a year at Baylor. His last stop before Stillwater was at Southern Miss where he coached wide receivers again.