Cowboy Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

(Robert Allen of Pokes Report also contributed to this story.)

STILLWATER -- Depth at linebacker took a hit on Wednesday afternoon as Kevin Henry took to Twitter to announce that he's entered the transfer portal. It was not unexpected as Henry had told coaches and teammates in Houston during the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl week that he was considering doing this. It actually comes with the blessing of the staff including head coach Mike Gundy as the program is bumping into the 85 scholarship limit in being able to give out 25 initial scholarships in this recruiting cycle.

Henry makes the sixth scholarship player to enter this cycle joining receiver Patrick McKaufman, cowboy back Grayson Boomer and corner Xavier Player and JayVeon Cardwell and often injured linebacker Blake Barron. There have also been three walk-ons that have entered the transfer portal this season.

"First I want to say thank you to my family, friends, and the entire cowboy culture for sticking by my side.. I also want to give thanks to Coach Gundy, Coach Spencer & Coach Knowles for giving me an opportunity to attend Oklahoma State University. Thank you Ms Nikki Glass and Coach Glass for pushing me when I didn't think I had anymore left in me. I am forever blessed with the relationships I built at OSU.. I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility.. Thank you Oklahoma State University for everything you've done for me!"

Henry played in 12 games this season for Oklahoma State, primarily in a back up role. He recorded 23 total tackles, 15 of which were solo stops, including 1.5 tackles for a loss. He also recorded one forced fumble, as well as one quarterback hurry and pass break up.

He missed most of the 2017 season due to an ACL injury, but bounced back and saw some significant action in 2018 that lead him to earning the Vernon Grant Award for outstanding leadership, spirit and enthusiasm. Henry has always had a great attitude even after facing the adversity of injury and it took him awhile to get back on the field for any significant playing time, but he stayed with it and worked himself back into being on the field.

"I'm working with the coaches that spring and working with the players and Henry wasn't full speed yet," Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said of Henry going into the 2019 season. "I could tell his interest, his desire to get back out there, but the defense was in a lot of transition."

Henry, who not only possesses a lot of physical ability but is a smart player that likes to help give direction on the field. He prides himself on helping others play well. That is why he is such a natural in working with kids. I shared a day with him at Oklahoma State basketball with our Coaches vs, Cancer kids and Henry is one of those young men all the kids are pulled to. It is like he is a magnet. Kids can always tell when someone cares. Their meter to determine that is highly accurate. Henry cares about football too, a lot. That is why being out there matters.

"It was really an obstacle, going up and down, but the good thing now is being here with my teammates," Henry said on the 2019 Media Day. "I love being here with everybody and being able to showcase my talent."

Now, Henry will look for more playing time at another school with his final season.

Henry is a popular teammate and because of his injury he has a sixth season awarded by the NCAA. His first season at Oklahoma State he was a red-shirt in the fall of 2015. In 2016 he played in all 13 games and had 18 tackles and intercepted a pass against West Virginia. He also had two tackles and a tackle for a loss in the Alamo Bowl win over 10th-ranked Colorado.